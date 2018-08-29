Five-Star Presidential Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin to Offer Insights on 'Leadership' at Dallas Arts & Letters Live Event

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Doris Kearns Goodwin will speak in Dallas on September 26, 2018, as part of her national tour a week after the release of her new book, "Leadership: In Turbulent Times." The program is presented in partnership between the World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth and the Dallas Museum of Art, and its sole sponsor is the law firm of Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP.

"Ms. Goodwin is on everybody's short list of America's greatest historians. Every appearance she has made in Dallas over the last two decades has sold out quickly. We expect the same with this event and are pleased to help make her upcoming program in Dallas a success," said Shackelford partner Talmage Boston, who will serve as the evening's master of ceremonies. "'Leadership' reflects an expansion of certain points made in her previous biographies of Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson, bringing together five decades of her research and analysis, and providing specific takeaway points on leadership that should inspire actual and aspiring leaders with lessons gained from some of America's greatest presidential leaders."

The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. September 26 at Temple Emanu-El, 8500 Hillcrest Rd., Dallas. Tickets are available through the DMA and the World Affairs Council. A copy of Ms. Goodwin's book "Leadership: In Turbulent Times" is included in the price of admission. For more information visit https://www.dma.org/programs/event/doris-kearns-goodwin or https://www.dfwworld.org/events.

The World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth is dedicated to providing relevant information about global issues, challenges, and opportunities while establishing North Texas as a center for international interests and business.

The Dallas Museum of Art Arts & Letters Live is a literary and performing arts series for all ages that features award-winning authors and performers of regional, national, and international acclaim.

Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP is a general business, aviation and entertainment law firm with attorneys and offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth, Houston and Austin, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee. Learn more about the firm at http://www.shackelfordlaw.net.

