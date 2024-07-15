Five Star® Study App Now Compatible with Five Star® Wide Ruled Notetaking Products

The power of handwritten notes combined with digital studying and organization to enhance student learning

DAYTON, Ohio, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star®, a leader in student-focused school products, is expanding its line of Five Star Study App compatible products to include wide ruled notebooks, composition books and filler paper to help meet the study needs of younger students. Now from the first spelling test to the last college final, students can benefit from combining the power of paper with digital studying and organization for academic success throughout their school careers.

The Five Star Study App merges the digital lifestyle of today's student with the traditional classroom approach of pencil and paper learning that helps digitally native students retain more of what they are learning from the repetition of writing things down. Students can then turn handwritten notes into instant digital flashcards, organize them in digital folders and be able to access notes and study materials while on the go and at their convenience.

"The Five Star Study App and its new compatibility with notetaking products geared toward the younger student mirrors the approach schools are taking in combining paper learning with digital tools to enhance the academic experience," said Grace Szabo, Senior Brand Manager, Five Star. "From learning the alphabet and numbers to remembering spelling words and math problems, digital flashcards help students to study at their convenience and without having to keep track of printed flashcards."

To scan handwritten notes in the app, students fully shade in the triangles on Five Star® app-compatible notetaking products next to important concepts. Make sure the paper is smooth and then square up the page by positioning the four corner markers on the page within the brackets on the app's 'scan' screen. The app will then automatically create digital flashcards from flagged notes and students or parents can save them by subject to easily find them later. The Five Star Study App is also compatible with select Five Star folders, binders and expanding files. Handouts are inserted into the clearview front pocket, lined up within allotted brackets on the app screen and then scanned.

Older students with hectic schedules can also prioritize important tasks, provide detailed task descriptions, and check off completed assignments to get a clearer overview of the day when the app is paired with Five Star Student Planners. Simply scan the compatible planner and sync to the in-app calendar, a phone's iCal/Google Calendar and the iOS Reminders app to track assignments and upcoming events.

The app is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

To learn more about the app, visit FiveStarBuiltStrong.com/notetaking-study-app.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, designs, manufactures and markets consumer and end-user products that help people work, learn and play. Our widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Five Star®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Swingline®, Tilibra® and many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) can be found at www.accobrands.com

