Five Star Tax Empowers Small Businesses: Facilitates Submission of $150,000,00+ in Employee Retention Credits (ERC) for Small Businesses

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Tax, a leading tax advisory firm, proudly announces its continued commitment to supporting small business owners nationwide. The company has successfully assisted over 1,500 small business owners and entrepreneurs in navigating the complex landscape of Employee Retention Credits (ERC), resulting in submitting over $150 million to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The Employee Retention Credit, a crucial component of the economic relief measures, has been pivotal in aiding businesses in retaining their workforce during the challenging times of the pandemic. Five Star Tax has demonstrated exceptional dedication and expertise in guiding small business owners through the intricate process of claiming these essential credits.

"We are a small business focused on helping other small businesses. We are specialized and we like it that way. Our mission at Five Star Tax is to provide guidance to these small business owners, ensuring they can rest easy knowing their business taxes are being handled by tax attorneys specializing in this program," stated Mike Forde, Managing Partner.

Five Star Tax has not only facilitated the submission of substantial funds to the IRS, but has also empowered small business owners with valuable insights. Their Affiliate Partner Program further extends ERC by assisting as many small businesses as possible through partner referrals. The firm's personalized approach, coupled with its 16+ years of operation employing expert tax attorneys and certified tax professionals, has earned it a reputation as a trusted partner for business owners. 

As small businesses continue to play a pivotal role in driving economic growth and fostering innovation, Five Star Tax remains dedicated to supporting their success. The firm, accredited since 2011 with a  Better Business Bureau (BBB) "A" rating, takes pride in being a leading advocate for the small business community.

Small Business Expo (SBE) - Los Angeles, 9/6/23
Five Star Tax - The ERC Consulting Experts will be at the Small Business Expo (SBE) - Los Angeles on September 6th. Visit Booth #305 to learn more about the ERC application process.

About Five Star Tax:
Five Star Tax - The ERC Consulting Experts is a group of business owners, tax attorneys, and Certified Tax Professionals dedicated to helping business owners navigate through this challenging application process. We use our expertise working with the IRS to ensure our small businesses get the help they need - and the largest credit possible.

