Five Star Tax Launches a Referral Partner Program to Support Small Businesses with the Looming ERC Deadline

News provided by

Five Star Tax - The ERC Consulting Expert

20 Jun, 2023, 08:32 ET

PASADENA, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the ERC deadlines continue to approach, the IRS has shared that the backlog is growing and could take up to 160 days for processing. This means longer wait times of well-deserved, relief checks as small business owners continue to delay their applications. 

Continue Reading
Business Tax Refunds
Business Tax Refunds
Referral Partner Program
Referral Partner Program

Why are small business owners waiting to claim their relief package with longer wait times and a looming deadline to apply, when others are already receiving checks from the US Treasury on a daily basis? There are a number of reasons why eligible business owners are missing out. Five Star believes many of these business owners would be more receptive to a provider when introduced via a trusted referral. 

Announcing our Referral Partner Program

For those small business owners who still haven't applied for the ERTC and are unsure of what the qualifications are and how to start, Five Star Tax - The ERC Consulting Experts has launched a Referral Partner Program with current clients who have already submitted and received their tax relief credits. These ambassadors will help bring this much deserved relief to other small business owners in their networks who also persevered through the pandemic, by referring them to us as a trusted ERC consulting provider, while also receiving a referral fee. 

Small business owners have already earned this as it is a payroll tax refund and we are here to help them get it. Anyone who feels they have a network who would benefit from these payroll tax refunds is welcome to apply as well. 

Small Business Expo (SBE) - New York City

Five Star Tax - The ERC Consulting Experts will be participating in the Small Business Expo (SBE) - New York City on Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Hilton-Midtown. Come visit us at Booth #2453 to speak with our team members to learn more about the ERC application process and our Referral Partner Program.

About Five Star Tax:
Five Star Tax - The ERC Consulting Experts is a group of business owners, tax attorneys, and Certified Tax Professionals, dedicated to helping you navigate through this challenging application process. We use our expertise working with the IRS to ensure our clients get the help they need - and the largest credit possible.

The hardships of the pandemic are still felt today by business owners and that is why we take pride in being the best boutique ERC firm in the industry. Specialized, small-business owners, helping small-business owners. 

For media inquiries, please contact:
Mike Forde
Managing Partner
617-721-3493
[email protected]

SOURCE Five Star Tax - The ERC Consulting Expert

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.