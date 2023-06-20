Five Star Tax Launches a Referral Partner Program to Support Small Businesses with the Looming ERC Deadline

PASADENA, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the ERC deadlines continue to approach, the IRS has shared that the backlog is growing and could take up to 160 days for processing . This means longer wait times of well-deserved, relief checks as small business owners continue to delay their applications.

Business Tax Refunds Referral Partner Program

Why are small business owners waiting to claim their relief package with longer wait times and a looming deadline to apply, when others are already receiving checks from the US Treasury on a daily basis? There are a number of reasons why eligible business owners are missing out . Five Star believes many of these business owners would be more receptive to a provider when introduced via a trusted referral.

Announcing our Referral Partner Program

For those small business owners who still haven't applied for the ERTC and are unsure of what the qualifications are and how to start, Five Star Tax - The ERC Consulting Experts has launched a Referral Partner Program with current clients who have already submitted and received their tax relief credits. These ambassadors will help bring this much deserved relief to other small business owners in their networks who also persevered through the pandemic, by referring them to us as a trusted ERC consulting provider, while also receiving a referral fee.

Small business owners have already earned this as it is a payroll tax refund and we are here to help them get it. Anyone who feels they have a network who would benefit from these payroll tax refunds is welcome to apply as well.

Small Business Expo (SBE) - New York City

Five Star Tax - The ERC Consulting Experts will be participating in the Small Business Expo (SBE) - New York City on Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Hilton-Midtown. Come visit us at Booth #2453 to speak with our team members to learn more about the ERC application process and our Referral Partner Program .

About Five Star Tax:

Five Star Tax - The ERC Consulting Experts is a group of business owners, tax attorneys, and Certified Tax Professionals, dedicated to helping you navigate through this challenging application process. We use our expertise working with the IRS to ensure our clients get the help they need - and the largest credit possible.

The hardships of the pandemic are still felt today by business owners and that is why we take pride in being the best boutique ERC firm in the industry. Specialized, small-business owners, helping small-business owners.

