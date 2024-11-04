Five Star Technology Solutions and Empower Learning Announce Merger to Enhance Educational Services in the Midwest

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Technology Solutions, a premier provider of educational technology services, is thrilled to announce its merger with Empower Learning, a leader in innovative educational solutions. This strategic partnership brings together two industry leaders, combining their strengths to deliver enhanced solutions that empower schools, districts, and educators with cutting-edge tools to improve learning environments and student outcomes.

"This merger represents a significant turning point for Empower Learning. By partnering with Five Star Technology Solutions, we're leveraging our combined strengths to build a more robust platform for educators. Together, we will enhance our capacity to deliver innovative solutions that genuinely transform the learning experience for both students and teachers," said Dave Tutton, Founder of Empower Learning.

The merger allows Empower Learning and Five Star Technology Solutions to expand their reach and elevate their service offerings to K-12 institutions. Together, they will offer a broader range of technology integration, professional development, and instructional support solutions, providing schools with comprehensive resources to navigate today's increasingly digital landscape.

"This is an exciting milestone for both companies," said Dr. Jason Roseberry, CEO/President of Five Star Technology Solutions. "By merging with Empower Learning, we're amplifying our mission to provide innovative and holistic solutions for K-12 education. Empower Learning's expertise in audio and visual technologies, combined with our managed services and professional development, will position us as a true leader in the EdTech space."

Key Benefits of the Merger:

Holistic Educational Solutions: By integrating Empower Learning's specialized AV solutions with Five Star's robust managed services and professional development, schools will benefit from a more comprehensive approach to enhancing the learning experience.

Highlights of the Merger:

Expanded Service Offerings: Schools will now have access to an even wider range of services, from infrastructure support and data analytics to instructional coaching and cybersecurity solutions.

"We're confident that this merger will unlock incredible opportunities for our clients, employees, and most importantly, the educators and students we serve," said Dr. Roseberry. "Together, we will continue to empower learning and drive transformation in education."

With the merger complete, both Empower Learning and Five Star Technology Solutions are fully integrated and operating as one team, delivering enhanced services to schools across the region. Current clients will experience no disruption, only the benefits of a stronger, more comprehensive support system as the companies move forward together.

About Empower Learning

Empower Learning is dedicated to providing educational solutions that enable schools and districts to maximize student potential through innovative, technology-driven strategies. With a focus on enhancing teaching and learning outcomes, Empower Learning delivers customized services tailored to meet the unique needs of K-12 institutions.

About Five Star Technology Solutions

Five Star Technology Solutions is a trusted partner for schools and districts seeking effective technology integration and support. From IT infrastructure to professional development, Five Star offers a full suite of services designed to help schools achieve excellence in education through the power of technology.

