Five Startups Hit $1 Million On Republic Investment Crowdfunding Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic , an investment platform that enables anyone to invest in startups, announces the expansion of the company's Note reward token program and the first five companies selling equities to raise $1 million. Launched in April of 2019, the Note rewards Republic users for supporting the global startup ecosystem. With the program's expansion, users now have a multitude of new ways to earn Notes and use them for rewards on and off Republic.

Since the program launched, millions of Republic Notes have been distributed, thousands of users acquired, more than 300,000 users have participated, and five startups have successfully raised $1 million on Republic's platform. They include:

CHRGR – advertising that powers your brand ( New York ) InnaMed – using smart, at-home blood testing tech to enable personalized medicine ( Philadelphia ) Mealthy – home cooking made easy ( Austin ) Sapient – using machine learning to eliminate energy waste ( Philadelphia ) SimpleShowing – the new way to tour and buy a home ( Atlanta )

Accessible even to those without a digital wallet, the Republic Note rewards users, investors, and partners for activities taken on Republic. Republic aims to eventually link the Note to its success, allowing holders to have a stake in Republic's upside potential.*

Republic users can now earn credits toward startup investments, exclusive invite-only events, and a seat at the Republic Advisory Board, among several new Note rewards awarded when users reach different Note levels. This is Republic's way of incentivizing users to engage startups, contribute to the startup ecosystem, and continue to educate themselves on an asset class that was once open to only select individuals in the investment world.

"This is an important milestone in Republic's history," said Shrina Kurani, Vice President of Business and Head of Tokenization at Republic. "It marks the first time that a company, outside of those involved in crypto/blockchain technology, has raised a million dollars on our platform and it's not even one company – it's five, all within a few months of our digital token Note launch. This reinforces that startups can successfully raise money from the crowd, and we're pleased to roll out even more rewards as part of our program to encourage more investors and partners to join the startup ecosystem."

Republic also released multiple new Note Bounties, which help users earn more Notes and contribute to one's Note level. Note Bounties encourage users to use their creative skills and contribute to startups fundraising on the Republic platform, as well as spread the word of startup investing and referring friends to Republic.

The new Note Bounties and rewards are effective immediately and are available at republic.co/note for new and existing users.

About Republic

Founded in 2016, Republic operates a family of businesses, including an investment platform that provides retail investors around the world with compliant access to curated startups and blockchain projects. Republic operates under U.S. equity crowdfunding regulations and is under the supervision of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Republic recently expanded beyond crowd investing with the introduction of Radar (a platform that connects founders with noted venture firms), a Republic syndicate on AngelList, and a tokenization advisory service, each as an independent business operation. For additional information, please visit: www.republic.co , @joinrepublic and facebook.com/joinrepublic .

*The legal framework for the Note's economic rights is currently under development, and such rights are neither guaranteed nor promised at this time. Republic is testing the waters under Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. No money or other consideration is being solicited for our Regulation A+ offering at this time and if sent in to Republic will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities in a Regulation A+ offering of Republic can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until Republic's offering statement is qualified with the SEC. Any such offer to buy securities may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the qualification date. Any indications of interest in Republic's offering involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. Learn more at republic.co/note.

