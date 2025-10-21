Five States, Including California, Prohibit the Sale of Unsafe Lighters

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lighter Association, Inc. today announced that California is the latest state to enact a law requiring that all pocket lighters and all grill (utility) lighters comply with American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) F400, Standard Consumer Safety Specification for Lighters, and ASTM F2201, Standard Consumer Safety Specification for Utility Lighters. The California law also prohibits the sale of counterfeit lighters.

https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id=202520260SB793

The California bill was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on October 1, 2025.

With the enactment of the California law, there are now five states requiring that lighters sold in those states comply with ASTM F400 and ASTM F2201 and prohibiting counterfeit lighters. With all of these states requiring compliance with the two ASTM standards (and others likely to follow), the Lighter Association urges manufacturers, importers, and sellers of lighters to obtain proof of compliance before selling a lighter in the US.

Tennessee:

Tennessee Senate Bill No. 512 signed into law by Governor Bill Lee on March 12, 2025.

HB0343.pdf

Virginia:

Virginia HB 2642 signed into law by Governor Glenn Youngkin on March 19, 2025.

Bill Text: VA HB2642 | 2025 | Regular Session | Chaptered | LegiScan

Wisconsin:

Wisconsin AB 917 signed into law by Governor Evers on April 5, 2024.

Wisconsin Legislature: 2023 Wisconsin Act 271

Wisconsin previously took a major step with the passage of 2023 Wisconsin Act 271, signed in April 2024 after a fifteen-year advocacy effort, laying the groundwork for today's broader national alignment on ASTM safety compliance.

Read more here: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-wisconsin-law-prohibits-sale-of-unsafe-lighters-302181214.html.

Connecticut:

Connecticut SB 185 signed into law by Governor Lamont on May 10, 2022.

AN ACT CONCERNING COUNTERFEIT AND UNSAFE LIGHTERS.

Connecticut was among the first states to move on this issue, setting an early precedent for consumer protection with the passage of this law in 2022.

Read more here:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-connecticut-law-prohibits-sale-of-unsafe-lighters-301624535.html.

If you are a retailer purchasing lighters, you should demand that the seller provide proof of compliance with ASTM F400 and F2201. Beware of counterfeit 'look-alike' lighters.

These laws protect consumers by mandating strict safety standards for lighters including:

Limitations on the flame height of lighters

Prohibition on spitting, sputtering or flaring of lighters

Fixed time for extinction of lighter flame

Drop test to ensure lighters are structurally sound

Elevated temperature test to ensure that lighter reservoir will not leak

For more information, please reach out to the Lighter Association at www.LighterAssociation.org.

Media Contact:

David H. Baker

Executive Director & General Counsel

(202) -253-4347

[email protected]

www.LighterAssociation.org

SOURCE Lighter Association