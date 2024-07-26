Five Stores & Counting: Rally House Tanger Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, a national retailer of sports apparel and gifts, continues to grow in the Columbus, Ohio, metro after opening Rally House Tanger Columbus. Rally House opened their first Columbus storefront in August of 2022 with Rally House Lewis Center. Today, after opening their doors to Rally House Tanger Columbus, the company proudly operates five brick-and-mortar locations in the Columbus area. Find Rally House Tanger Columbus on the east end of the Tanger Outlets Columbus near Old Navy.

Rally House is ecstatic to open yet another store in the Columbus market. The new location opens just a little over a month after the establishment of Rally House Reynoldsburg; the company's exponential growth in the area allows new customers access to top-notch sports gear across Columbus. "We work hard and play hard here at Rally House," Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing, said. "We've launched two stores in the Columbus market within the past two months, taking the total new store count in Ohio to six for the year, with more on the horizon. To finally open doors and greet customers makes the hard work worth it!"

At Rally House Tanger Columbus, fans will find a massive selection of Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Blue Jackets, Guardians, Reds, Crew, and Cavaliers gear, to name a several teams available in-store. Additionally, customers can shop collegiate gear for the Buckeyes, Bearcats, Ohio Bobcats, Dayton Flyers, and Miami RedHawks. Gear is available in fan-favorite brands, like Nike, '47, Adidas, Champion and more.

Beyond sports, Rally House invites shoppers to embrace local brands and Ohio pride with the new store's dedicated local section. Carefully curated and stocked with home décor, apparel and gifts, customers will enjoy browsing the section that celebrates Columbus and Ohio.

The team at Rally House Tanger Columbus cannot wait to help shoppers find the perfect outfit for game day, work or any other occasion. Customers are encouraged to check out www.rallyhouse.com for even more team gear and shipping options nationwide.

The company recommends customers visit the Rally House Tanger Columbus store page and follow on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for current store information and updates.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 225+ locations across 21 states.

