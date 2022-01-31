Five Tier Announces the Launch of Connected Studios

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Tier, Inc. the world's leading Connected Media platform, announced today the launch of Connected Studios.

"We have seen a growing need for ad hoc services from our clients and agency partners when it comes to Connected Media strategy, design and program management support that made this the right move at the right time in terms of both the market and our growth cycle," stated Frank O'Brien the Founder and CEO of Five Tier, Inc.

Connected Studios, powered by Five Tier

Five Tier, Inc. opened its doors in 2015 as a platform to connect all marketing and media channels more efficiently and effectively and has been covered by major press outlets like Forbes, NPR, CheddarTV, CNBC, and Bloomberg among others.

In 2017 the company added instant, direct placement media capabilities for digital out of home locations, expanding in 2018 to include placements on a growing network of Connected Television (CTV) and Over the Top (OTT) media partners.

Today, Five Tier Connect - the company's turnkey, managed or self-serve platform - services thousands of clients annually across nearly every category and marketing channel with the addition of targeted, trackable direct mail, digital display, streaming audio, and much more.

"Connected Studios gives us the ability to continue to grow and lead the exciting new category of Connected Media by helping to fill gaps in the delivery chain when and where the need arises," O'Brien continued. "We look forward to continuing to roll out this offering in 2022 and growing to meet the needs of the developing market."

