Five-Time Inc. 5000 List Honoree Inova Payroll Expands Operations into Arizona and Florida

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inova Payroll, a leading provider of payroll and human resource technology and services, announced it has been named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the United States for the fifth consecutive year. The company also announced the expansion of operations into Arizona and Florida to better meet the needs of their growing client base.

"The decision to expand our presence into Florida and Arizona supports our vision for strategic growth and our commitment to deliver exceptional service to employers," said Farsheed Ferdowsi, Inova Payroll founder, president, and CEO. "Our new Florida office gives us an operations and sales presence in a leading state in terms of number of private employers, and our Arizona office provides an operations center in the western U.S. as well as a sales presence in the Phoenix area."

With a steadfast focus on solving employer problems, Inova has maintained steady growth since its founding in 2011. Ferdowsi contributes part of that success to strong partnerships with CPAs, banks, and technology providers.

"From the beginning, Inova forged mutually beneficial partnerships with other companies providing professional services to employers," said Ferdowsi. "And while we've just entered the Arizona and Florida markets, we've already received interest in our partnership program from multiple companies. We look forward to working with them and becoming part of the local communities."

The addition of the new offices adds to Inova's seven other offices in Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas. Subsequent to opening the new offices, the company moved its Pennsylvania office in Lancaster, increasing its office space in that market by more than 50 percent.

For more information about Inova's payroll and human capital management solutions, visit inovapayroll.com.

For more information about the Inc. 5000, a registered trademark of Mansueto Ventures LLC, visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inova Payroll

Combining a dedication to employer success with innovative service and technology, Inova Payroll provides smart payroll, HR, and benefits solutions to employers across the United States. The company's services range from simple payroll for businesses with a few employees to robust human capital management solutions for those with 1,000+ employees. For the past five years, Inova Payroll earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. Founded in 2011, Inova Payroll is headquartered in Nashville with eight additional offices in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas. For more company information, call (888) 244-6106 or visit inovapayroll.com.

SOURCE Inova Payroll

Related Links

http://www.inovapayroll.com

