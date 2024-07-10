Five-Time Olympian Shaun White to Keynote World Financial Group's 2024 Convention of Champions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Financial Group (WFG) today announced that Olympic and X Games gold-medalist snowboarder Shaun White will headline the company's Convention of Champions on July 17, 2024. This year's conference theme, "Win as One," focuses on inspiring WFG's independent agents to build and grow their own business with a common goal: to ensure no family is left behind in opportunities to secure their financial future.

"Shaun has the 'ultimate champion' mentality," said Todd Buchanan, president of WFG. "It's not luck that he holds more world records and more Olympic gold medals than any other snowboarder. His success did not come overnight; it was built by overcoming adversity, setting and exceeding goals and believing there are no limits. I am thrilled for him to join our stellar program lineup. Together we will win as one."

When White retired from competition in 2022, he left a legacy that permanently impacted the viewership of action sports. He is now a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist, launching an active lifestyle brand, WHITESPACE in early 2022. He has partnered with We Are Camp, investing in multiple youth-based action sports camps in Oregon, and last month, he announced the launch of The Snow League, the first ever professional sports league in halfpipe snowboarding and freeskiing.

The conference is also an opportunity to hear from WFG's top-producing agents Xuan Nguyen, Daniel Fombo, Raja Dhaliwal and Penney Ooi. These WFG independent agents will showcase how they have helped people build financial stability and better their lives.

Additional speakers Scott Harrison, founder of charity: water, and Dr. Joe Coughlan, head of the AgeLab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will join the stage alongside other featured guests throughout the four-day program.

WFG's 2024 Convention of Champions brings together more than 33,000 attendees from across North America. The sold-out event will be the largest in-person WFG audience in the program's history. The program is designed to inspire professional and personal development, expand networks and provide well-deserved recognition.

To learn more, visit WFG's Win as One Convention of Champions 2024.

