Five times more cases of cold and Flu in the USA

Backed by over 80 years of R&D, the company researchers use proprietary extraction methods to harvest the active ingredients of plants, utilized for centuries in traditional medicine. According to AlchemLife representatives, conventional extraction and production methods can forfeit the chemical integrity of plants, dulling the effectiveness of nature's historically trusted cures.

AlchemLife takes a holistic approach to what Chairman Raman Mehta calls the "art of extraction" — an art that Mehta's father began refining when he founded the company over 80 years ago.

"There are simply too many variables, right down to the composition of the soil plants are grown in, to over-standardize the extraction process. It comes down to a more specific expertise in the art of extraction, not a simple recipe," Mr. Mehta explained.

Synthesized from turmeric, pomegranate, and ginger, Phytorelief-CC is intended as a comprehensive cough and cold support remedy based on the Ayurvedic medicinal tradition of the Indian subcontinent. A study published in Italian medical journal Minerva Gastroenterologica e Dietologica reported:

A 70% reduction in the signs and symptoms of cold episodes

A 37% reduction in the duration of disease

Effective treatment of disorders of the throat and upper respiratory tract within 4-5 days

According to AlchemLife, natural support of the body's existing immune function is the safest way to address illness without giving rise to complications associated with other pharmaceutical products. "Your own body is the cure," claims Mehta, "It simply needs the natural support doctors prescribed for centuries before large-scale pharmaceutical production."

