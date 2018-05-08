Five Tips for Controlling Asthma Triggers Inside the Home

"May is historically the month with the highest pollen count, and it's been dubbed Asthma Awareness Month by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating. "We advise homeowners to take a very close look at their indoor air quality this spring and take precautionary steps to keep allergens and asthma triggers safely out of their living spaces."

Petri Plumbing & Heating offers the five following tips to keep asthma triggers at bay:

Check air filters and replace if necessary. A basic return filter for an air conditioner does not actually catch tiny particles like germs and many allergens, but it plays a very important role in overall indoor air quality. Keeping larger debris like dust from reaching the unit helps keep the equipment clean and operating efficiently, and it prevents situations in which dust can mix with the moisture present inside the cooling unit and create breeding grounds for bacteria and mold. Maintain proper humidity. During the more humid days of spring, moisture can increase indoors and lead to higher chances of mold and mildew developing. To keep this from happening and then cycling throughout the home, utilize a dehumidifier to reduce the amount of excess indoor humidity during the rainy season. Schedule an HVAC tune-up before summer. Having a professional perform annual maintenance on the air conditioner is highly recommended not only to optimize performance and efficiency, but to ensure better air quality as well. A technician can clean the inside of the unit and help eliminate any existing issues before they worsen and contribute to mold, mildew and ultimately allergy and asthma issues. In addition to preventing poor indoor air quality, scheduling annual maintenance may actually be required by the manufacturer of the HVAC system to keep the warranty in good standing. Consider an air cleaner and ultraviolet lights. For added defense against asthma triggers and bothersome allergies, homeowners can add whole-home air cleaners and ultraviolet lamps to their HVAC systems. Whole-home air cleaners will remove harmful invasive particles from the air too small to be captured by the return filter (like pollen). Two types of ultraviolet lamps can be installed inside the air conditioner to aid in sanitizing the air. One type prevents mold and bacteria from developing in pockets of moisture around the coils, and the other type actually sanitizes the air as it cycles back into the home. Take spring cleaning seriously. Take the age-old concept of spring cleaning seriously. It is a great opportunity to reduce clutter and remove dust, grime and anything else that could lead to poor indoor air quality with time.

"Your home is your sanctuary, unless you're allergic to it," Petri said. "There's no good reason to suffer through poor indoor air quality in the spring, especially if you are troubled by asthma and seasonal allergies. We encourage Brooklyn homeowners to take the time to thoroughly clean their living spaces and follow these simple tips."

