Five tips to avoid plumbing disasters during the Asheville winter season

"Frozen pipe issues are more than just a minor hassle," said Max Rose, owner of Four Seasons Plumbing. "Damage caused by frozen pipes bursting can cost thousands of dollars in repairs, property damage and loss. Fortunately, most homeowners can avoid untimely expenses like this by being proactive instead of waiting on freezing lows to arrive."

Rose and the Four Seasons team list the following tips to prevent freezing pipes:

Survey the home's exterior – Small air leaks near pipes can cause them to freeze very quickly. Use calk or insulation to seal any troublesome cracks. Monitor indoor air temperatures – It's a great money saving practice to lower the thermostat at night or during absences, but temperatures should never be set below 65 degrees to prevent pipes from freezing. Pack-up outdoor hoses – Stow away outdoor hoses in the winter months and make sure the indoor valve is completely shut off. Make sure hose bibs are completely drained before covering. Let faucets drip – On nights where a below freezing temperature drop is in the forecast, be sure to let faucets drip with warm water. Even a trickle of water helps prevent pipes from freezing. Open cabinets – Cabinet doors can prevent warm air from getting to pipes under kitchen and bathroom sinks. It's an important practice to leave them cracked so that the heat can circulate around the pipes.

"Cold weather is troublesome enough on its own, and more so around the holidays," Rose said. "If you do happen to fall victim to a frozen pipe disaster, turn of the water at the main as soon as possible, then call a professional right away."

For more information about preventing or troubleshooting winter plumbing issues, visit http://callfourseasons.com or call 1-828-216-3894.

About Four Seasons Plumbing

Four Seasons Plumbing is a family-owned and operated home services company serving Asheville and Hendersonville areas. Four Seasons Plumbing has established itself as the leader in providing reliable, professional plumbing services throughout the entire Asheville and Hendersonville area and surrounding communities. We pride ourselves on a commitment to customer service and can answer any and all of your plumbing needs, even emergencies. For more information, call 1-828-216-3894 or visit http://callfourseasons.com.

