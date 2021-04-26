Five Tips to Manage Tinnitus and Inner Ear Ringing Symptoms

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinnitus is a medical condition marked by incessant inner ear ringing and similar sounds, impacting more than 50 million Americans . Since the outbreak of COVID-19, recent studies have shown that there is a direct link between coronavirus and tinnitus, with more individuals experiencing both new and heightened hearing-related challenges as a long-haul symptom.

Dr. Shelley Borgia, Au.D. and Lipo-Flavonoid Chief Audiologist, has seen more cases of tinnitus emerge in the past year, resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. "Increased ear ringing and hearing loss is often more prevalent during the winter months as there's a greater likelihood for flu-related congestion and sinus infections," says Borgia. "However, this year I've actually seen a greater rise in tinnitus among my patients than ever before not because of the cold and flu season, but for pandemic-related stressors and circumstances." Factors like new prescriptions, heightened anxiety and stress and increased time listening to headphones while many work remotely can all lead to the development of tinnitus symptoms.

Audiologist Advice for Managing Tinnitus Symptoms

Tinnitus manifests itself as internal sounds — including ringing, buzzing and whooshing — when no external source is present. It can feel like an invisible and isolating condition and impossible to seek relief. If you're newly experiencing tinnitus, Dr. Borgia has compiled the following tips to help manage symptoms and protect your hearing:

Modify your medications. From over-the-counter aspirins to chemotherapy treatments, different medicine ingredients can sometimes result in temporary side effects like hearing loss and tinnitus. If you're experiencing tinnitus as a result of a new medication, talk to your physician who can help modify your prescription. Prioritize symptom relief. While there is currently no cure for tinnitus or hearing loss, there are numerous treatment options to help mitigate your symptoms. An ear health specialist can help provide management strategies customized to your individual experience. One option is taking a supplement that contains bioflavonoids and a mix of vitamins, important ingredients that help inner ear circulation, block histamine production and prevent abnormal buildup of fatty deposits. Block out the noise. Whether in your work space, bedroom or traveling, using fans, sound or ambient-noise machines in quiet rooms can help mask the sounds of tinnitus. Particularly helpful at night when symptoms tend to be most bothersome, sound therapies and noise machines can help partially block your tinnitus sounds so you can fall asleep more easily. Protect and prevent. Like you prioritize annual physicals and dentist check-ups, having regular audiology appointments can help you navigate challenges related to tinnitus and monitor for other hearing-related conditions — regardless of your age. And there are daily steps you can take too; for instance, with more people working from home than ever before, many have become accustomed to wearing headphones at nearly all hours of the day. Headphone use can become harmful based on the volume or decibel at which you are listening to your devices. To protect your hearing, a good rule of thumb is to listen to your device at a volume that you can comfortably converse over. Know you're not alone. This tip may feel like the most simple but it's one of the most important. Every tinnitus sufferer's experience is unique — from the sounds they hear to the intensity of their symptoms — but most patients agree that it can be a challenging and debilitating condition to address. It's also a vicious cycle; the more anxiety and stress you feel from living with tinnitus, the more heightened your symptoms can become. If you're experiencing inner ear ringing or any related internal noises, consult a medical professional to discuss the numerous options available to treat your symptoms and improve your quality of life.

