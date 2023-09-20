Five to Flow and Acquis Consulting Group Launch Global Strategic Partnership

Five to Flow

20 Sep, 2023, 10:48 ET

Five to Flow is a global consulting agency that improves employee and customer experiences to accelerate transformative growth across five core elements of business performance.

Acquis Consulting Group repeatedly named one of the 'Best Small Firms to Work For' by Consulting Magazine, is a world-class management consulting firm known for helping ambitious organizations design strategies and put those strategies to work.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Five to Flow™, a global consulting agency that accelerates business transformation across five core elements, launched a purposeful, global strategic partnership today with Acquis Consulting Group, a world-class management consulting firm best known for helping ambitious organizations design strategies and put those strategies to work. Together, they will create holistic solutions for clients to create amazing employee and customer experiences so they may achieve and sustain peak business performance and accelerate sustainable growth.

Five to Flow, an expert in integrating five core elements into business growth, has a successful track record of helping organizations improve employee and customer engagement through their proprietary methods. Acquis has been designing innovative solutions leveraging strategy, implementation, and digital services for early start-ups to Fortune 10 companies for more than 25 years.

The alliance will harness the complementary strengths of both entities. Acquis's dynamic strategies and technical acumen, combined with Five to Flow's unique approach that merges flow concepts with business performance, will form a revolutionary service offering for clients. They will help companies align strategy, people, and technology in ways that create meaningful impact beyond financial profit.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Acquis Consulting Group, a firm we greatly respect. Together, we aim to bring businesses a holistic and transformative model that integrates strategy, technology, and organizational change, to drive innovation, productivity, and sustainable growth," said Kate Visconti, Founder and CEO of Five to Flow.

"The partnership with Five to Flow reflects our commitment to collaborating with companies that share our values and vision in service to our clients. Together, we look forward to providing our clients with transformative solutions that meet their unique needs and challenges," said Kerby Houff, President of Acquis Consulting Group.

Five to Flow is a global consulting agency that improves employee and customer experiences to accelerate transformative growth across five core elements of business performance. Their proprietary diagnostic, the Wellness Wave™, is a benchmark for organizations to measure what their employees are thinking and feeling and compare that data with their industry peers.

Founded in 1988, Acquis is a New York-based global consulting firm repeatedly named one of the 'Best Small Firms to Work For' by Consulting Magazine and believes in partnering with clients to develop fool-proof strategy and mindful execution, a 'Think + Do' approach. They design innovative solutions leveraging strategy, implementation, and digital services for early start-ups and Fortune 500 companies.

