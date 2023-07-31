Five to Flow CMO AJ Bellarosa Named Among Top 30 Rising Latinos in 2023

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Five to Flow™, a global consulting agency pioneering holistic business growth strategies, today proudly announces the organization's Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, AJ Bellarosa, has been recognized as one of the "Top 30 Rising Latinos" by Latino Professionals this year.

This prestigious list celebrates a diverse group of high-achieving Latinos who are making significant strides in their respective fields while also making a substantial impact in their communities. These individuals, chosen for their professional achievements, leadership potential, and commitment to uplifting the Latino community, represent a bright future for Latino leadership in the professional world. Bellarosa's inclusion in this list reflects his remarkable achievements in marketing and communications, where he has consistently demonstrated forward-thinking, innovative strategies, and an ability to support Five to Flow's mission to improve employee and customer experiences and drive organizational wellness.

"Having our Chief Marketing and Communications Officer recognized is a testament to the creativity, dedication, and passion he brings the team," said Kate Visconti, founder and CEO of Five to Flow. "His execution of effectively communicating our vision through our brand and go-to-market has been critical in driving awareness of Five to Flow as an innovative, unique voice in consulting. This recognition underscores his dedication to our organization, the Latino community, and beyond."

Bellarosa, known for his creativity and strategic ideas, has been instrumental in shaping the image of Five to Flow and communicating the company's commitment to helping organizations improve individual and business performance through the Five Core Elements™ of business health. His focus on collaborating to drive outcomes has strengthened the firm's position as a thought leader in accelerating transformative business growth.

"I am both honored and humbled to be named among such inspiring leaders in the Latino community," said Bellarosa. "I hope this recognition will inspire other Latinos to persist in their passions, to break boundaries, and to believe they belong at this level."

Five to Flow is a global consulting agency that improves employee and customer experiences to accelerate transformative growth. Their proprietary diagnostic, the Wellness Wave™, is a benchmark for organizations to measure what their employees are thinking and feeling and compare that data with their industry peers.

