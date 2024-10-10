The enhanced employee sentiment tool equips employees and leaders to address stress, burnout, disengagement, and turnover for lasting growth and productivity.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Five to Flow is thrilled to announce the launch of the next-generation Wellness Wave® diagnostic, a powerful tool designed to transform workplace wellness and productivity. Aligned with this year's World Mental Health Day theme, "Workplace Mental Health," established by the World Health Organization and the World Federation for Mental Health, the enhanced Wellness Wave prioritizes the well-being of individuals, teams, and organizations. First introduced four years ago, the Wellness Wave has been refined through client feedback and real-world testing, making this upgraded version more impactful than ever before.

Five to Flow® Unveils Next-Generation Wellness Wave® Diagnostic for Improved Workplace Wellness and Productivity, Supporting World Mental Health Day’s Workplace Well-Being Focus

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/five-to-flow/9295251-en-five-to-flow-unveils-wellness-wave-diagnostic-improved-workplace-wellness-productivity

The Wellness Wave is a neuroscience-based survey tool that uncovers the root causes of organizational dis-ease™, providing clear, actionable insights for sustainable growth. It reveals the underlying issues behind burnout, disengagement, and stress, which silently erode productivity and profitability. By analyzing data across the Five Core Elements™ of Business—People, Culture, Process, Technology, and Analytics—the tool empowers employees to take charge of their well-being and equips leaders to make informed decisions that improve workplace health and performance.

"We are proud to support World Mental Health Day's 2024 theme of "It is Time to Prioritize Mental Health in the Workplace," said Dr. Alexis Yamokoski, Chief Humanologist of Five to Flow. "The Wellness Wave goes beyond surface-level issues to address core dysfunctions that hold organizations back. We are here to help leaders prioritize employee well-being and cultivate healthier, more productive workplaces."

The upgraded Wellness Wave is available at www.takethewellnesswave.com. For a limited time, individuals can experience the tool for free, exploring customized recommendations to optimize their well-being.

What Sets the Wellness Wave Apart:

Holistic Health Approach: Measures the Five Core Elements™, essential for building balanced, high-performing organizations.

Root Cause and Deeper Insights: Leverages neuroscience and flow principles to uncover the root causes of dis-ease, delivering precise, actionable insights into employee well-being and organizational health.

Empowered Employees: Provides personalized feedback and tips to help individuals boost their performance and well-being.

Actionable Leadership Guidance: Offers tailored recommendations and benchmarking against industry standards, helping leaders drive impactful, long-term change.

Broad Applicability: Adaptable for a wide range of industries and organizational structures, with customizable options to meet diverse workplace needs.

Transforming Workplace Health and Productivity

Disengagement, stress, and poor mental health are significant contributors to lost productivity, costing the global economy $8.8 trillion annually (Gallup, 2022; WHO, 2024). The Wellness Wave addresses these challenges by providing leaders with the insights needed to create environments where productivity and mental well-being go hand-in-hand. "The Wellness Wave is more than a survey tool. It is a catalyst for transformation," said Kate Visconti, Founder and CEO of Five to Flow. "I founded Five to Flow in honor of my father and employees like him who endured unhealthy work environments that caused stress in their personal and professional lives. The upgraded Wellness Wave continues our commitment to creating workplaces where people are happier, more productive, and truly fulfilled."

About Five to Flow

Five to Flow is a global consulting collective that helps organizations cure the dis-ease of dysfunction through a holistic approach to wellness and performance. Using neuroscience and flow state principles, Five to Flow provides cutting-edge tools like the Wellness Wave alongside expert consulting services to help organizations unlock their full potential. Guided by the belief that "Your People are Our Purpose," they are dedicated to aligning people and performance for lasting success.

SOURCE Five to Flow