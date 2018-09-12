Five Top Cities to Enjoy Fall Foliage

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall is in the air, bringing the crisp breeze, autumn colors, cozy sweaters, everything pumpkin and cinnamon galore, and the start of the holiday season. It's time to enjoy the picturesque changing leaves as they decorate the sky. Whether it is filling the trees or having already fallen to the ground with kids jumping through them, fall foliage is bound to bring memories, joy and happiness to all. Apartments.com—the most trafficked apartment listing site—is here to share five top cities to enjoy the fall foliage this season.

Richmond, VA : Richmond's stunning natural environment surrounding the city is a great place to enjoy the crisp autumn air and colorful trees, with scenic mountains, lush forests, and majestic rivers providing prime opportunities for exploration. The city's high walk and bike accessibility, matched with its 2,500 porch- and patio- featured apartment listings, makes enjoying the outdoors a breeze. Richmond is the perfect backdrop for a fall outing with a large number of parks, trails and outdoor spaces to enjoy. Favorites include the James River Parks, Monument Avenue lined with trees and Virginia Capital Trail. Boston, MA : Rich with history, fall in Boston boasts spectacular colors and breathtaking fall foliage with pops of red, yellow and orange that can be seen from more than 4,700 porch- and patio- featured apartment listings. With a high Walk Score® of 91 as noted in the local guides found on Apartments.com, it is no surprise that Boston is known as "America's Walking City" and perfect for renters to explore the city's display of colors. Renters won't have to walk far, as Boston has more than 2,000 acres of parks. For great views, head over to the Boston Common, America's first park dating back to 1624, complete with tennis courts, baseball fields and public art or Arnold Arboretum, a living museum dedicated to the study of woody plants. Chicago, IL : Full with more than 35,000 listings available, Chicago is home to thousands of balconies, gardens, courtyards and pedestrian friendly streets making it perfect for renters to enjoy the refreshing cool air after a humid hot summer. With a high Walk Score® of 84, Chicago takes the cake as a superior spot to enjoy the lakefront views surrounded by fall foliage as you take a stroll through the city or down the Navy Pier. Portland, OR : With listings full of courtyards, porches and patios, Portland's hospitality and fall climate attract renters from all over. Portland is a very green city, both literally and figuratively, with thousands of acres of lush public parks in town and a passion for clean energy and renewable resources—great for enjoying the colorful fall leaves. With a Walk Score® and Bike Score® both over 70, Portland has plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors, even during a routine commute. Greenville, SC : Greenville is teeming with options for modern adventures and outdoor activities. Renting in Greenville affords you the opportunity to bike the expansive Swamp Rabbit Trail, catch a baseball game at Fluor Field, take in stunning views on the Liberty Bridge at Falls Park on the Reedy, and more. With nearly 15k apartment listings available, Greenville provides endless opportunities to catch a glimpse of the changing seasons and enjoy the fall weather in a hospitable, close-knit community.

