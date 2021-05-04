Five UBS advisors in Greater Florida named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors list

TAMPA, Fla., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that five Financial Advisors in the firm's Greater Florida market have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Women Wealth Advisors list for 2021.

"We are thrilled that these advisors have been recognized to this prestigious list for outstanding performance, especially during these unprecedented times," said Gregory Kadet, Greater Florida Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "The remarkable focus and outstanding dedication they provide to the region's most affluent individuals, families, and corporations are unparalleled."

UBS advisors named to the list in Greater Florida:

Orlando

Ashley Laubach, CFP®, CRPS®, joined UBS in 2001 and specializes in asset allocation, portfolio management, charitable giving and estate planning.

St. Petersburg

Mary Angela Lauritano, CFA®, has more than 29 years of experience in personalized, comprehensive asset management, retirement and estate planning.

Naples

Pamela Mitchell, CFP®, joined UBS in 2007, and focuses on multigenerational, education and retirement planning to meet long-term financial goals.

Tampa

Samantha Parker-Hopkins, CIMA®, CFP®, CEPA®, CRPS®, joined UBS in 2008, and provides financial planning for individuals and institutional consulting for nonprofits and businesses.

Jacksonville

Regina "Jeanie" Taras, CFP®, CDFA®, has 40 years of experience in retirement income and estate planning.

This year's list recognizes 1,000 women advisors across the US, who have been selected by SHOOK Research after undergoing extensive interviews covering areas such as client service, compliance and investing process.



For the full list and further information, visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-women-advisors.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.





About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Media Contact:

Peter Pupello

[email protected]

813-841-0631

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

SOURCE UBS Financial Services Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ubs.com/uk/en.html

