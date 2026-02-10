Five Veterans Experience Super Bowl Thanks to Veteran Tickets Foundation

PHOENIX, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While the Super Bowl is often a "once-in-a-lifetime" dream for many, five members of the nation's largest veteran service organization, Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix), just saw that dream become a reality. This week, two U.S. Navy veterans, two U.S. Air Force veterans, and one U.S. Army veteran—along with their guests—headed to the biggest game in sports for nothing more than a nominal delivery fee.

In a lottery that saw over 71,000 entries, these five individuals were randomly selected to receive tickets through the Vet Tix unique Tickets for

"We're incredibly fortunate to receive support from our members and donors," says Michael A. Focareto III, Vet Tix Founder, CEO, and U.S. Navy veteran. "We invest those funds in ticket purchases year-round—from local concerts to major sporting events like the Super Bowl. We're proud to support those who have served our country and communities by turning those donations into unforgettable memories."

The Super Bowl remains one of the most prestigious experiences in the sporting world. By creating lifelong memories, Vet Tix continues its mission to give back to America's heroes, one ticket at a time.

"Thank you so much to the Veteran Tickets Foundation Purchases for donating and distributing these incredible tickets. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me and my guest that would not have come true if not for Vet Tix. I can't put into words how much this organization does to support Vets. I am forever grateful for all they have done. I honestly can't believe I'm sitting here. It's surreal."

David-U.S. Navy veteran

About VET TIX:

Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides free tickets to sporting events, concerts, performing arts, and family activities to veterans of all eras, currently serving military members, and immediate family members of those killed in action. Since 2008, Vet Tix has distributed over 35 million free event tickets to over 2.5 million members. In 2018, Vet Tix launched 1st Tix, which provides the same benefit to our nation's first responders, including current and retired law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, and 911 Dispatchers. These events help Vet Tix, 1st Tix members, and their families reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build lifelong memories, and encourage them to stay engaged with American life and their local communities. Vet Tix spends over 99 percent of its revenue on its programs, ensuring we give back to those who have given so much. Visit VetTix.org and 1stTix.org to learn more.

