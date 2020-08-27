Five Ways COVID-19 is Impacting Revenue Cycle Operations at Health Systems and Hospitals, According to Survey

While the healthcare industry works to better understand COVID-19 both clinically and administratively, the survey results show that revenue cycle teams at healthcare organizations face a number of challenges, including:

Erratic and unpredictable claim volumes

Increased workloads due to confusion over codes and requirements for COVID-19 claims

Overstaffing due to decreased claim volumes

Staff productivity falling due to a rapid and unplanned shift to remote work

Decrease in staff capacity due to lay-offs, furloughs and other staff reductions

"COVID-19 has disrupted all facets of life and work, and health systems and hospitals have had to adjust quickly to new realities," said Malinka Walaliyadde, co-founder and CEO of Alpha Health. "As health systems continue to experience volatility in claims volume, they will need to take quick action to identify gaps in claims-handling capacity, and update operational and staffing practices accordingly. Many revenue cycle leaders may look to automation to build in greater resiliency and flexibility to their revenue cycle operations going forward. These efforts will be critical to ensure the short- and long-term health of their organizations, their employees, and the communities they serve."

Survey respondents were asked, "Which of the following impacts has COVID-19 had on your revenue cycle operations?" Respondents were allowed to select more than one option.

Work/claim volumes have been erratic and unpredictable 50.5%



An increase in workloads due to confusion over codes and

requirements for COVID-19 related claims 37.0%



Overstaffed due to decreases in claim volumes 35.8%



Decreases in staff productivity due to rapid and unplanned

move to working remotely 34.7%



Decreases in staff productivity due to lay-offs, furloughs and

other staff reductions 32.0%



Understaffed due to an increase in claim volumes 4.2%



Decreases in staff productivity due to several members of the team being

sick with COVID-19 2.9%

Due to COVID-19, the American Hospital Association (AHA) estimates $120.5 billion in total financial losses from July 2020 through December, or an average of $20.1 billion per month. These estimates are in addition to the $202.6 billion in losses the AHA estimated between March 2020 and June 2020, bringing the total projected losses to hospitals and health systems in 2020 to at least $323.1 billion.1 These financial losses put increasing pressures on revenue cycle teams at health systems to process claims as efficiently and effectively as possible to protect revenues and manage costs.

