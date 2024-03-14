Five Ways to Celebrate March is Reading Month with Your Family

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world filled with screens and digital distractions, getting kids to put down their devices and pick up a book can be quite a task. But it's the perfect time of year to make it a priority. March is Reading Month is a time for the whole family to come together to rediscover the magic of books and help inspire a lifelong love of reading. If you are looking for ways to make the most of March is Reading Month, Alexandra Brown, an educational technology specialist and lead librarian with National Heritage Academies, shares some creative ideas.

Scholars at National Heritage Academies' partner-schools are celebrating March is Reading Month.

1. Read Aloud Together

Brown emphasizes the magic of reading aloud to children. Whether it's a funny chapter book or a short story, setting aside time each night to read together can create lasting memories and instill a love of books. She suggests, "Let kids have a say in what they read. Otherwise, it feels too much like a homework assignment."

2. Host a Family Book Club

Pick a short chapter book that the whole family can read and discuss. You can either read it together or let everyone tackle it at their own pace. Then, make time to chat about it. You could even take it up a notch by watching the movie version and comparing it to the original book.

3. Write to Your Favorite Author or Illustrator

Many authors and illustrators are active on social media. It's a great way for kids to express their admiration and share what they love about their favorite books. Plus, it helps them feel more connected to the world of literature.

4. Explore Fun Topics Together

Look for books about topics that interest kids, whether it's dinosaurs, penguins, or cooking. "Many people don't realize that kids always want to learn something new, even your middle schoolers and high schoolers," Brown shared. She recommends visiting museums, trying themed activities, or making a meal related to the topic to add some hands-on learning.

5. Plan a Literary Travel Destination

Using their favorite stories as inspiration, families can plan vacations or day trips to places featured in books. It's a way to bring stories to life and create memorable experiences together. If you can't physically get away, remember, "Reading allows you to travel with your mind – explore books about far-off lands or go on a literary journey!"

Brown also suggests checking out local libraries for reading month events, joining book swaps with friends, and encouraging children to create their own stories inspired by wordless books.

Whether it's experimenting with recipe books, delving into graphic novels, or enjoying audiobooks while traveling, there are endless ways to connect over books during March is Reading Month.

To find a variety of reading recommendations by age, visit www.commonsensemedia.org

About National Heritage Academies:

National Heritage Academies (NHA) is a network of 101 tuition-free, public charter schools across nine states, serving more than 68,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. For more information, visit nhaschools.com. To find the nearest charter school near you, use the NHA school finder.

SOURCE National Heritage Academies