Five Ways to Crush Veganuary Like a Grapefruit

Wicked Kitchen joins global call-to-action to inspire plant-based lifestyle for January and beyond with easy strategies for animal-free meals

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wicked Kitchen kicks off the new year with tips and ideas for making the switch to a plant-based lifestyle, encouraging consumers to take part in Veganuary , the month-long challenge to eat vegan for January.

In 2022, more than 2.4 million people worldwide visited the nonprofit's website to find helpful advice and ideas for going plant-based. With more people than ever looking to incorporate plant-based meals into their diets1 for the environment, for the animals, and for their own health, the Veganuary challenge is a great place to start.

Make sure to have plant-based frozen staples on hand like Wicked Kitchen's hand-crafted pizzas. They can easily be cut into simple appetizers. Stock some Wicked frozen meals like Peng Panang Tofu Curry for a quick and delicious no cook vegan dinner.

Wicked Kitchen, a 100% plant-based, flavor-forward food brand, has launched more than 50 products in the U.S. and more than 150 products in the U.K. offering chef-crafted foods that make plant-based eating appeal to meat eaters and vegans alike. From recipe ideas to cooking techniques on its robust YouTube channel to a wide variety of ready-to-eat meals, ice creams and snacks, Wicked Kitchen has become a trusted leader in the plant-based movement equipping consumers with cravable, convenient and delicious food options.

"As a global disruptive plant-based brand, we are on a mission to improve the lives of humans and animals and help improve the environment by making it easy to go plant-based and still enjoy full-flavored and delicious food," says Pete Speranza, CEO of Wicked Kitchen. "We will continue to grow our offerings this year to meet the consumer demand for variety and flavor for plant-based products."

Here are a few simple swaps and tips to make Veganuary easy and delicious, according to David Joachim, co-author of The Wicked Healthy Cookbook and Wicked Kitchen's editorial director:

Preload The Pantry. Make a list of what you eat most every week. Grilled cheese? Buy plenty of vegan American slices or other vegan cheeses. Soup? Stock it. Pick up some plant-based milk, butter, dairy and condiments like Wicked Kitchen's Bac-No-Naise Vegan Mayo; and plant proteins like burgers, sausages, and chick'n so you can eat your favorites– just the plant-based version. Prior planning improves plant-based performance.



Win The Workweek. Stash your snack drawer with trail mix, chocolate, seasoned nuts… whatever plant-based munchies keep you going during the workday. For lunch, stock plenty of heat-and-eat options like Wicked Kitchen's new Wicked Kitchen Bourguignon and Tuscan White Bean Stew (available on Amazon.com ) and noodle cups like Punchin' Potatoes & Beans Chili Mac and Spicy Coconut & Rice Noodles. At dinnertime, make extra so you have planned-overs ready for lunch the next day. Easy-peasy.



Get In The Habit. Taco Tuesday. Pizza Friday. Pick whatever theme night you like, and repeat it each week in January. Stick to one of your tried and trusted recipes, or use one of ours. Spaghetti with Wicked Meatballs and Nana's Red Sauce is a simple, family-pleasing dinner. Just add garlic bread and a salad. Check Wicked Kitchen's You Tube channel and website recipes for hundreds more reliable options. No matter what you choose, you'll look forward to those familiar flavors every week. Having a couple of dinners in the bag also saves time staring at the fridge at 4 p.m. when you're getting hangry.



Delegate 1x Week. At least one night, let someone else do the cooking. Go out or order in one night a week. Most restaurants have good vegan options these days (check the menu to be sure). Another option: let us cook for you. Stock some Wicked frozen meals like Peng Panang Tofu Curry and Wicked Meaty Pizza. Either way, give yourself a break from the kitchen at least once a week. You deserve it.



Crush A Grapefruit. Seriously. January is prime citrus season and sweet, juicy, red grapefruits are starting to peak right now. Make a grapefruit old-fashioned cocktail after a long day. Or throw together a grapefruit salad with candied pecans, aged vegan cheese, arugula, olives, and raspberry vinaigrette. Or just cut a grapefruit in half and section out the segments for breakfast. Make it more special with a sprinkle of coconut sugar and fresh grated nutmeg. To go all out, broil it or torch it to caramelize the sugar. Yum!

Also, having fun with simple hacks is a great way to make simple switches. Make sure to have plant-based frozen staples on hand like Wicked Kitchen's hand-crafted pizzas for meals in minutes.

Need more help? Check out How to Start A Plant-Based Diet for Beginners . Find loads more Wicked Kitchen products to make January not only easy but also delicious at retailers near you here .

About Wicked Kitchen

Created by chefs and brothers Chad Sarno and Derek Sarno, Wicked Kitchen is on a mission to improve the lives of humans and animals globally by inspiring the world to eat more plants. Wicked Kitchen is a pioneering, chef-driven range of delicious 100% animal-free foods that unleash the power of vegetables. Wicked Kitchen provides convenient meal solutions across multiple supermarket departments, available at Kroger stores and its various banners nationally. They are available at Sprouts Farmers Market, Publix, 7-Eleven, Lazy Acres, Giant Food Stores and Wal-Mart. For specific store locations, click here . Wicked Kitchen also owns Good Catch, a consumer packaged goods company offering the taste, texture, and eating experience of seafood without harming the environment and sea life. For more information, visit www.WickedKitchen.com .

