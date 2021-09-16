Five Women-led Climate Tech Companies Selected to Pitch for Investments, Prizes and Mentorship

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chloe Capital is excited to announce the five women-led climate technology companies that will join us in Ithaca, NY on October 5-6, 2021 for a 48-hour fundraising experience.

Chloe Capital and Cornell's Center for Regional Economic Advancement (CREA) with support from New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) have set out to combine their expertise and resources, resulting in a new program for founders tackling some of our world's most critical challenges.

Diversity in ClimateTech

Diversity In ClimateTech aims to recruit, educate, inspire and support the growth of companies led by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) and women founders on the forefront of clean energy innovations.

Diversity In ClimateTech includes activities for founders and investors, including a Showcase where founders pitch for investments. At least one founder will receive a Chloe Capital investment of up to $250,000. A panel of potential co-investors representing Armory Square Ventures, Include Venture Partners, The New York Angels, Aligned Climate Capital and the Clean Energy Ventures will also be on hand to explore the deals. On average, participants in a Chloe Capital program raise $1.5MM.

Chloe Capital's impact investing initiatives empower other investors to take action. Our goal is to collaborate. As a united front, we can best position founders to achieve success and deliver healthy returns on investments. During our programs, we like to watch the founders in action, and introduce them to a large community of supporters who are ready to help with both funding and resources," said Kathryn Cartini, Chloe Capital co-founder and partner.

Here are the women chosen out of 300 applicants worldwide to participate in Diversity In ClimateTech:

Dorrit Lowsen

President & Co-Founder, Change Finance

Change-Finance.com

Alexandria, VA

Change Finance builds performance-oriented investment products that seek to promote a more sustainable world. Transforming capital markets and implementing impact-driven, performance-focused strategies help bring profit to people, planet and investors. Lisa Altieri

Founder & CEO, BrightAction

BrightAction.com

Palo Alto, CA

BrightAction helps companies, organizations and cities to empower their communities on climate change solutions through a collaborative platform using simple, everyday actions to make an impact. Custom branding, innovative engagement programs, personalized experiences, team and group challenges and "best-in-class" carbon and savings analytics calculators are among the services that Bright Action provides. BrightAction helps companies, organizations and cities to empower their communities on climate change solutions through a collaborative platform using simple, everyday actions to make an impact. Custom branding, innovative engagement programs, personalized experiences, team and group challenges and "best-in-class" carbon and savings analytics calculators are among the services that Bright Action provides. Madison Savilow

Founder, Expedition Air

ExpeditionAir.today

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Expedition Air was founded on the idea that every product consumer interact with should enable a low carbon future. A spin-out from NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE X-Factor Winner, Carbon Upcycling Technologies, Expedition Air produces advanced solid additives derived from greenhouse emissions and cheaply available solids for use in the consumer products industry. Expedition Air was founded on the idea that every product consumer interact with should enable a low carbon future. A spin-out from NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE X-Factor Winner, Carbon Upcycling Technologies, Expedition Air produces advanced solid additives derived from greenhouse emissions and cheaply available solids for use in the consumer products industry. Martha Montoya

CEO-Founder, Agtools Inc.

Ag.tools

Irvine, CA

Agtools is a worldwide financial intelligence data for the food & agriculture global supply chain offering trusted market official data from around the world, in real-time data for stakeholders to manage market volatility of over 500 commodities at 1 billion transactions per second and avoid CO2/SO2 across their actions. SaLisa Berrien

Founder and CEO, COI Energy

CoiEnergyServices.com

Tampa, FL / Binghamton, NY / Brooklyn, NY

COI Energy is changing the face of energy with its digital energy management that detects and eliminates energy waste in buildings. COI takes a holistic approach to demand management that includes temporary (emergency curtailments), semi-permanent (peak shaving and load shifting) and permanent (energy efficiency and renewable energy) demand management. COI Energy is changing the face of energy with its digital energy management that detects and eliminates energy waste in buildings. COI takes a holistic approach to demand management that includes temporary (emergency curtailments), semi-permanent (peak shaving and load shifting) and permanent (energy efficiency and renewable energy) demand management.

"Cornell's Center for Regional Economic Advancement (CREA) is proud to participate in this program and help founders extend their company's impact to the Southern Tier region in New York state. CREA is committed to accelerating the region's economic growth—focusing on job growth and attracting new businesses," said Andrea Ippolito, W.E. Cornell program director.

In addition to the Founder Showcase, Diversity in ClimateTech will also feature New York Times best-selling author, journalist, women's-advocacy leader Gretchen Carlson. Carlson recently co-founded Lift Our Voices, a non-profit organization with a mission to expose the struggles of female harassment victims.

GRAMMY award-winning singer-songwriter and Native American, Joanne Shenandoah, will share a special musical performance. Shenandoah is described as a "cross-cultural and multi-genre artist known for her beautiful vocals and insightful lyrics that nurture the spirit." Shenandoah has also been recognized as an ambassador of peace, human and earth rights.

Katie MacDonald, NYSERDA's Director, Technology to Market said, "We are working together as a community to solve the toughest climate challenges faced across the Southern Tier and New York State while advancing clean energy to enable climate impact. Diversity In ClimateTech allows us to support leading founders at the helm of some of the most promising, cutting-edge innovations and companies."

Due to Covid restrictions, Diversity in ClimateTech is only open to a select number of founders, investors and community members. If you're a member of the press, please use the contact information below to connect. All others around the globe can still take part in the experience, which will be broadcasted on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 4pm EST. Register for free > diversityinclimatetechshow.eventbrite.com

Contact

Kathryn Cartini

Partner, Chloe Capital

978-225-3288

[email protected]

About Chloe Capital

Chloe Capital is a venture capital firm that invests in women-led technology companies. In addition to investing with a gender and diversity lens, Chloe Capital partners with universities, foundations and corporations to host programs that help catalyze fundraising efforts for underrepresented founders. This collaborative approach to early stage investing is what makes the firm so unique. More than 15,000 people around the world have already joined Chloe Capital's Movement to #InvestInWomen. ChloeCapital.com

About CREA

Cornell's Center for Regional Economic Advancement (CREA) fuels economic growth and diversity in Upstate New York through entrepreneurship and innovation. CREA is focused on making a measurable impact by supporting and managing a portfolio of over a dozen programs, including Rev: Ithaca Startup Works, Rev's Hardware Accelerators, Grow-NY, UNY I-Corps, Cleantech Hardware Scaleup, and many Cornell-facing startup accelerators and fellowships. CREA.Cornell.edu

SOURCE Chloe Capital

Related Links

http://www.chloecapital.com

