Five WPP Health & Wellness Executives Selected to Judge the 2018 MM&M Awards

Erin Byrne – CEO, ghg I greyhealth group

Becky Chidester – CEO, Wunderman Health

Louisa Holland – CEO, Sudler Science & Learning

Andrew Schirmer – CEO, Ogilvy CommonHealth, North America

Johanna Skilling – Head of Planning, Ogilvy CommonHealth, North America

"Creativity is the lifeblood of our business, and nowhere is that more important than in health, where ideas can literally change the world," said Mike Hudnall, Global CEO of WPP Health & Wellness. "I'm proud to have five of our leaders among the luminaries that will review our industry's best work. By recognizing the work that's making a true difference, we help set the course for continued creativity and even greater impact in healthcare marketing."

Sponsored by MM&M (Medical Marketing and Media), a leading healthcare marketing industry trade outlet, the MM&M Awards recognize and celebrate creativity and effectiveness in the healthcare marketing and communications industry. The winners will be announced at the MM&M Awards on October 11, 2018 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

About WPP Health & Wellness

WPP Health & Wellness is the leading global health marketing communications company, created to help clients accelerate better health outcomes, and make life better and healthier. As the central lead for all of WPP's work in health and wellness, we exist to mobilize and focus WPP's vast capabilities including advertising, media investment management, data & insights, technology, healthcare specialty services, digital and CRM, marketing innovation, public relations/public affairs, and other specialized areas, for the benefit of our clients. For more information, visit www.wpphealth.com.

