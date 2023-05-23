Five-year, 62 million-call analysis reveals the phone is crucial to small business customer acquisition

Business opportunities over the phone have increased 10% since 2018, as revealed in Ruby's 2023 call trends report.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a simple, reliable way for small businesses to gain new customers or clients: answer the phone. That's according to Ruby's 2023 call trends report.

The new report provides a detailed analysis of the approximately 62 million calls Ruby answered on behalf of thousands of U.S. businesses between 2018 and 2023. Findings include marked shifts in lead generation opportunities, robocall frequency, caller sentiment, and busy periods for different industries. Businesses can use these insights to improve operational efficiencies, customer acquisition, and customer service.

The 2023 call trends report reveals that lead opportunities over the phone have increased by nearly 10% during the last five years. Simultaneously, more and more of the calls businesses receive are from first-time callers: an average of 56% across industries in 2022.

At a time when customers have more communication channels than ever, these statistics show the phone has transformed into an essential tool for growth, said Stephanie Copeland Weber, Ruby president and chief operating officer.

"People are no longer just calling businesses for general information," said Copeland Weber. "Instead, they're reaching out when they're ready to connect—to check if a business is legitimate and take the next step in the buyer journey. But to earn that next customer or client, a business needs to be prepared to meet and exceed expectations with informed, responsive, personalized, and empathetic service."

Lead opportunities aren't the only trend on the rise, however. After appearing to decline in 2021, the rates of robocalls businesses receive sharply increased in 2022. These disruptions are more than nuisances, with the FCC estimating that robocalls cost small businesses upwards of $3 billion per year.

Among additional trends are growing numbers of frustrated callers, busier Fridays, and apparent changes in seasonal business for organizations in industries such as insurance and financial services.

The full 2023 call trends report is available to view at ruby.com.

About Ruby

Ruby® is a U.S.-based live virtual receptionist and chat specialist company that creates meaningful connections and maximizes opportunities for businesses, empowering them to freely pursue their purpose and, in turn, cultivate diverse and thriving local economies. Trusted by more than 14,000 businesses, Ruby helps meet today's customer demand for quick answers and personalized service, 24/7, 365 days a year. Founded in 2003, Ruby has earned national and global recognition with honors such as a 2022 Gold Stevie for Customer Service Employer of the Year, designation from Fortune magazine as a Best Small Company to Work For in the U.S., inclusion in the Inc. Best Workplaces, and repeat Great Places to Work rankings. To learn more, visit ruby.com or experience Ruby for yourself by calling 844-311-7829. Follow along with @callruby on FacebookLinkedInInstagram, and YouTube.

Media Contact 
Nicole Morales, Director, Brand & Content
[email protected]
866-611-7829 

