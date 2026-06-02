Five years after its acquisition by senior management, Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group continues to grow as one of Canada's few full-range pharma businesses

BLAINVILLE, QC, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG) is celebrating five years of sustained growth since its acquisition by senior management in 2021, a milestone that led to the formal creation of the Group.

Éric Gervais, President of DPG, the Honorable Danièle Henkel, François Lecavalier, President of the DPG Advisory Board. (CNW Group/Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG))

Since the buyout in June 2021 led by Éric Gervais, the current President, DPG has achieved consistent gains in sales, exports and employment, establishing itself as one of the few full‑range pharmaceutical businesses in Canada. Active across the entire value chain, the Group supports patients in Canada and internationally through research and product development, manufacturing, and the export of innovative treatments.

Duchesnay, which originated in the 1970s as a family company, began expanding its capabilities in the early 1990s with the arrival of Mr. Gervais to the management team, notably developing its own treatments with a focus on women's health and building in‑house manufacturing expertise. The company's growth was driven in particular by the success of its innovative therapy for nausea and vomiting of pregnancy, and by the development of a state‑of‑the‑art manufacturing facility at its headquarters in Blainville, Quebec.

Since the buyout in 2021, DPG has expanded its operations by adding a sixth company to its five existing businesses in Canada and the United States. Today, the Group comprises Duchesnay (Canada) and Duchesnay USA, both dedicated to women's health; Medunik Canada and Medunik USA, focused on treatments for rare diseases; as well as Analog Pharma and Analog Pharma Canada, which specialize in orphan generic medications – together covering the full product life cycle. Over this period, the Group has significantly expanded its international presence, now exporting to 10 times as many countries as before. To meet growing global demand, the company increased its manufacturing capacity, more than tripling its annual tablet production. At the same time, the DPG team has grown to more than twice its initial size.

"I am very proud that over the past five years, DPG has remained true to its vision and ambitions of growth while surpassing its initial objectives," said Mr. Gervais, President, DPG. "Each member of the DPG team is fully committed to our mission of improving health and empowering patients, thus contributing to building a better world through excellence and innovation."

"I have always been proud to work at Duchesnay and for the past five years it has been very exciting to witness its continuous growth and development," said Brigitte Chabot, Senior Associate, Quality & Compliance, who has been with Duchesnay for almost 20 years. "The DPG work environment is rooted in strong human values and offers numerous opportunities for both personal and professional growth, supporting employees through a range of initiatives that help everyone reach their full potential."

In 2025, in recognition of the growth of DPG and its ambitions to continue to expand, the Group created an Advisory Board of diverse external experts to provide strategic counsel and advice.

"I want to congratulate all the employees of DPG on this important anniversary," said François Lecavalier, President of the DPG Advisory Board. "It is exciting for all of us on the Advisory Board to work with DPG management to achieve its ambitious goals."

The anniversary was marked at the DPG headquarters with a celebration for all Canadian employees as well as a motivational presentation to them by The Honorable Danièle Henkel, an iconic figure in Quebec entrepreneurship, a visionary businesswoman known for her determination, resilience and commitment to diversity and former longtime investor/panelist on the television show Dans l'œil du dragon, the French-language version of Dragons' Den.

DPG ACCOMPLISHMENTS SINCE 2021

Since the ownership change in 2021, DPG has launched eight new products and invested extensively to expand its markets globally. DPG treatments are now approved in more than 45 countries around the world, with a target of 60 within the next two years. These products are manufactured and exported from Blainville, Quebec.

This remarkable success has been recognized in different ways. In 2023, DPG's high potential was recognized by the Government of Canada which selected it as one of eight Canadian companies from among 300 nominees to participate in its Global Hypergrowth Project, an initiative that supports high-potential firms to become growth pillars for the national economy.

DPG was also honoured by receiving the 2024 Innovation Award from ADRIQ, the Quebec Association for Research Development and Innovation, the same year Mr. Gervais was presented with ADRIQ's prestigious Prix Bernard-Landry, named for the late Quebec premier and recognizing Mr. Gervais' personal contributions to Quebec's research and innovation ecosystem over a significant period of time.

One of DPG's most recent innovative research collaborations is with the New York-based Population Council to develop a potential new treatment for multiple sclerosis, which affects millions of people worldwide, 75 per cent of whom are women, thus reinforcing DPG's commitment to both women's health and rare diseases.

DPG places great importance on creating a positive work environment and ensuring work-life balance for its employees. These latter efforts were recognized in 2022 when DPG received the Concilivi seal from Le Réseau pour un Québec Famille, the Quebec Family Network, renewed every year since.

DPG's inclusive workplace culture was recognized in 2024 by its receiving the Women in Governance's Parity Certification, recognizing the organization's commitment to having women in roles across all sectors and all levels, including management and executives. Of the ten members of DPG's Executive Team, six are women.

ABOUT DUCHESNAY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP

Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG), with its affiliated companies, is headquartered in Blainville, Quebec. The Group consists of six pharmaceutical companies to meet the needs of patients in Canada, the U.S. and abroad. The companies are Duchesnay (Canada) and Duchesnay USA, both dedicated to women's health; Medunik Canada and Medunik USA, which provide treatments for rare and debilitating diseases; and Analog Pharma Canada and Analog Pharma, specializing in orphan generic medications. From its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, DPG exports its innovative treatments to more than 45 countries.

For more information, visit https://duchesnaypharmaceuticalgroup.com/en.

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SOURCE Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG)