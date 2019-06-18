Five Years In The Making, Newcomer Hydrolight Debuts Patented Water Bladder That Transforms Into A Lantern

One of the largest consumer groups spending on outdoor gear, millennials control an estimated $1 trillion in spending power each year. However, they are buying less outdoor gear and demanding more versatility from the gear they do spend on. They are hybrid outdoorists and demand gear that can take them from their daily urban lives to their weekend excursions without weighing them down.

Hydrolight meets this minimalist trend by cleverly combining two essential pieces of gear—a water bladder and a headlamp—to create a product that crosses the lines between hydration and illumination. It's a water bladder and a lantern: two in one.

The patented waterproof pocket secures most popular headlamps in place and the light is directed in and through the bladder. No longer relegated to the depths of a pack, the bladder comes out after a day of hydrating and lights up the campsite, tent, or picnic table.

"Hydrolight is the only water bladder in the market that leverages the inherent ability of water to amplify and diffuse light. Our biodegradable materials also uphold our values to do our part in preserving the environment," says Founder and Inventor Franklin Ng.

"With Hydrolight, users can now stay hydrated and light an area with one product," added Co-Founder Brian Mielcarek. "It streamlines your gear and solves the problem of increased pack weight caused by heavy lights and lanterns." That's one major piece of gear you can remove from your gear list.

Leading vendors of hydration packs including CamelBak, HydraPak, and Osprey have done one thing well for a long time: hands-free hydration. Hydrolight builds upon that foundation and delivers a minimalist answer to the coming market changes with its patented lantern capability.

The 2 Liter Hydrolight will be available for pre-order on Kickstarter beginning June 18th visit www.kickstarter.com/profile/hydrolight to back this project.

Media Contact:

Brian Mielcarek

brian@hydrolightoutdoorgear.com

407-222-8413

SOURCE Hydrolight Outdoor Gear