Five Years Left: Business Coalition Marks World AIDS Day With 550+ Commitments To End HIV by 2030

With five years remaining to meet President Trump's goal of ending HIV by 2030, a coalition of 95 companies is proving that the private sector has become an essential force in the fight against the epidemic.

Today, U.S. Business Action to End HIV released its 2025 Impact Report , supported by presenting sponsors Gilead Sciences and ViiV Healthcare, documenting how member companies are expanding HIV testing, accelerating prevention, and reshaping public understanding of HIV through innovation and cross-sector partnerships.

Corporate leaders, HIV experts, and community leaders at the third annual U.S. Business Action to End HIV Convening on Nov. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

Among the highlights: Coalition member Walgreens and KFF's "Greater Than" campaign marked their largest-ever National HIV Testing Day, offering free HIV and STI testing at more than 540 stores nationwide in partnership with 385 health departments and community organizations. And a 15-month Stanford study found that patients using Healthvana's AI-powered telehealth platform were three times as likely to start PrEP and twice as likely to stay on it. Nearly 80% of users came from communities most impacted by HIV.

"Our members are taking action in their workplaces, across their industries, and alongside the communities most impacted," said Coalition Co-Founder Stephen Massey. "As our nation advances toward the goal of ending HIV by 2030, businesses across the country are stepping forward with the courage and conviction this moment demands."

PRIVATE SECTOR INNOVATION DRIVING RESULTS

Across the Coalition, member companies are translating commitment into meaningful outcomes, taking a cumulative 572 actions since the Coalition's inception to raise HIV visibility, end stigma, support employees, strengthen communities, advocate for change, and fund progress, including key highlights from this year:

Chispa, Match Group's dating app for Latino communities, promoted HIV and STI testing for National HIV Testing Day by sending push notifications directing users to Together TakeMeHome, which provides free HIV self-tests.

CVS Health partnered with local organizations, including Monarch Health Services and Palm Beach State College, to host the third annual #PlaySafe Lunch Hour Concert, engaging students with music, games, food, giveaways, and on-site rapid HIV, hepatitis C, and STI testing. CVS Health also mobilized its national network by hosting a virtual World AIDS Day event highlighting how employers can take year-round action to help end HIV.

MISTR launched the first-ever National PrEP Day on Oct. 10, hosting events across 15 cities — many of them priority jurisdictions under the Ending the HIV Epidemic initiative — to enroll 10,000 new people on PrEP in just 10 days. Cities including New York, Fort Lauderdale, West Hollywood, and Washington, D.C., issued official proclamations recognizing the day, while bipartisan leaders from seven states released public statements of support.

Paramount Pictures partnered with the Coalition to host "Hollywood x HIV: Rewriting the Narrative" in October, convening media and entertainment leaders to explore how storytelling can reshape public understanding of HIV, reduce stigma, and inspire action.

"Co-hosting the 'Hollywood x HIV' convening was an important reminder of the influence our industry has in shaping public understanding," said Jennifer Lynch, Senior Vice President of Global Corporate Social Responsibility and Internal Communication at Paramount Pictures. "We're proud of our ongoing partnership with the Coalition and of our Paramount Fights HIV/AIDS initiative, which engages our employees and community partners throughout the year. We look forward to continuing to help shape the narrative around HIV and deepen our impact."

The Coalition also brought the business perspective to national policy conversations this year, meeting with dozens of lawmakers on Capitol Hill to share the case for sustained federal investment in HIV prevention, treatment, and research.

Three regional chapters in Atlanta, Houston, and Los Angeles strengthened cross-sector partnerships this year, bringing together employers, public health leaders, and community organizations to address local HIV priorities.

DEEPENING COMMITMENT

The Coalition's impact extends beyond individual initiatives. This year, 15 member companies completed all six Coalition commitments — a milestone reflecting sustained engagement across HIV testing, prevention, workplace education and policy, and community investment: Alchemy, Avita Care Solutions, Chevron, Curant Health, CVS Health, Gilead Sciences, Healthvana, IHDLab, Match Group, Mercer, MISTR, RADcube, Theratechnologies, ViiV Healthcare, and Walgreens.

Three leaders received special recognition for going above and beyond: William Cunningham of Match Group for driving the Coalition's government affairs work; Tristan Schukraft of MISTR for bold innovation in HIV prevention; and Paramount Pictures for rallying the entertainment industry to reshape how HIV is portrayed in popular culture.

THE ROAD TO 2030

Founded in 2022 by the Health Action Alliance, U.S. Business Action to End HIV has grown into the nation's largest employer coalition focused on ending HIV.

"As a founding member and presenting sponsor of the U.S. Business Action to End HIV coalition, ViiV Healthcare helped launch this movement because we believe in harnessing the collective influence of the private sector to help end HIV," said Carie Harter, Head of Government Relations at ViiV Healthcare. "At this pivotal moment in the U.S. HIV epidemic, it is inspiring to see how the Coalition is building partnerships, coordinating policy approaches, and offering collaborative solutions to accelerate progress toward ending HIV."

As the 2030 deadline approaches, the Coalition will deepen its efforts to mobilize businesses, strengthen public-private collaboration, and ensure prevention and treatment reach everyone who needs them.

"We are at a critical inflection point in the global response to ending the HIV epidemic," said Shreya Jani, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at Gilead Sciences. "This moment serves as a powerful reminder that ending the epidemic requires a combination of science and social change, and only through partnership and innovation will we drive progress. This World AIDS Day, Gilead remains committed to working alongside communities around the world to transform the AIDS response by prioritizing science that breaks barriers, partnerships that drive equity and reduce stigma, and people who are most affected by HIV. Gilead is proud to recognize the important work of U.S. Business Action to End HIV, and we are honored to serve as a key supporter of this Coalition's mission."

For more information on U.S. Business Action to End HIV and member company commitments, visit healthaction.org/EndHIV .

ABOUT U.S. BUSINESS ACTION TO END HIV

U.S. Business Action to End HIV is the nation's largest coalition of employers committed to ending the HIV epidemic in the United States by 2030. It was founded in 2022 by the Health Action Alliance , with support from ViiV Healthcare, and has since grown with generous support from Gilead Sciences, MISTR, and other partners. The Coalition mobilizes corporate leadership to close gaps in HIV prevention, care, and visibility.

