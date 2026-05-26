Five4Five Productions to Host 7th Annual Youth Film Festival in Partnership with Inwood Art Works

New York State Senator Robert Jackson to Attend Celebration of Student Filmmaking and Youth Creativity

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Five4Five Productions, a New York City–based youth film nonprofit, will host its 7th Annual Five4Five Film Festival on Friday, May 29, 2026, in partnership with Inwood Art Works. The event will bring together young filmmakers, families, educators, artists, and community leaders for an afternoon celebrating youth storytelling, creativity, and artistic growth.

Inwood Art Works Logo

New York State Senator Robert Jackson, who represents Northern Manhattan's 31st Senate District, is expected to attend the festival in support of youth development, public education, and the arts. Senator Jackson has long been recognized as an advocate for educational equity and community empowerment throughout Upper Manhattan, including Washington Heights, Inwood, and West Harlem, as well as parts of the West Bronx.

"When young people are given the tools to tell their own stories, they do more than create art, they expand the moral imagination of our society. A camera in the hands of a child can become an instrument of truth, dignity, and possibility. Investing in the arts is not ornamental work for government; it is democratic work" said State Senator Robert Jackson. "Festivals like this remind us that the future is not something we inherit passively, but something young people are already daring to write, film, and envision for us all. Five4Five Productions, Inwood Art Works, and the young filmmakers are helping show what becomes possible when creativity, education, and community are allowed to grow together."

"The festival reflects our commitment to creating spaces where students feel supported and inspired through the arts," said representatives from Five4Five Productions. "Through original student-created films developed in our year-round filmmaking and arts education programs, young creators are given a professional platform to share and celebrate their work."

The event is free and open to the public.

EVENT DETAILS

What | Five4Five Youth Film Festival

When | Friday, May 29, 2026 @ 3:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Where | Campbell Sports Center, Columbia University, NY

SOURCE Five4Five Productions