FIVE9 SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Five9, Inc. - FIVN

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 3, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Five9, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqGM: FIVN), if they purchased the Company's securities, including call options, between June 4, 2024 and August 8, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Five9 and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-fivn/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by February 3, 2025.

About the Lawsuit

Five9 and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 8, 2024, post-market, the Company announced its 2Q 2024 financial results, disclosing cuts to its annual revenue guidance and that it was "no longer assuming" a dollar based retention rate inflection in the second half of the year, due to "constrained and scrutinized" customer budgets and "uncertain economic conditions," among other factors, contrary to its prior representations.

On this news, the price of Five9's shares fell over 26%, from $42.47 per share on August 8, 2024 to $31.22 per share on August 9, 2024, on unusually high trading volume.

The case is Lucid Alternative Fund, LP v. Five9, Inc., et al., No. 24-cv-8725.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Contact:

