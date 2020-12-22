FivePoint Solutions Awarded Technology Contract from PEPPM

LEXINGTON, S.C., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- South Carolina based technology company FivePoint Solutions announced today that it was named as an awarded vendor for the PEPPM National Cooperative Purchasing Program. PEPPM ensures educational and government agencies have affordable, protected rates for purchasing much-needed technology solutions. Through the streamlined bidding process, any government agency, school, college, or university can purchase any of the FivePoint Solutions product line solutions through the PEPPM Pennsylvania and California Contracts.

FivePoint Solutions has vast experience streamlining date entry; importing, organizing and managing documents; increasing workflow and efficiency through automation; designing agency-defined customized dashboards and workflows; connecting officers, investigators and prosecutors through one portal; and facilitating data exchange between disparate systems to over 30 RMS, CAD, and JMS vendor systems.

Effective January 1, 2021, under the PEPPM National Cooperative Purchasing Program, participating PEPPM buyers in all 50 U.S. States can utilize this contract to ease the purchasing of the FivePoint Solutions catalog including law enforcement, school safety solutions, court solutions, document management and payment systems.

"FivePoint Solutions is dedicated to providing best-of-class technology to help government organizations and educational institutions do more with less and this relationship reinforces our commitment," said Cicero "Ro" Lucas, CEO of FivePoint Solutions. "As a PEPPM Awarded Vendor, our customers can now streamline their purchasing process and trust that they are getting the best technology solutions for the best price. We are honored to work with PEPPM and look forward to further extending our footprint to state, local, and education customers."

To learn more about purchasing FivePoint Solutions technology through the PEPPM contract visit https://myfivepoint.com/state-and-education-contracts or call 803-951-2094. You can find more information about PEPPM contracts at www.PEPPM.org.

FivePoint Solutions is a technology company with extensive experience developing software that focuses on data integration. Over the past eleven (11) years, FivePoint Solutions has worked with local, county and state agencies involved in the judicial and public safety space. The company is committed to providing solutions that provide public safety professionals with the tools they need to perform their job in a safer and more efficient manner.

For more information about FivePoint Solutions, visit the company's website at www.myfivepoint.com.

