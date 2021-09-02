Fiverr Pro Freelancer, Declan Maltman, Announces Launch of New Services on World's Biggest Gig Economy Platform

AYR, Scotland, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's day and age, working 9-to-5 just isn't in the cards for the next generation of workers. Millennials and Gen Z want to live a different type of lifestyle - one where they fit their job into their life - not the other way around. The current gig economy accounts for nearly 36% of all US workers. The gig economy is here to stay, and Declan Maltman, Fiver Pro freelancer, is the living proof that we all need to convince us that freelancing is the next big thing. After going from minimal wage to Pro status on Fiverr in just a few years, Declan is proud to launch a slew of new services that highlight his talents and his creativity as a professional.

Declan working from his home in Scotland

"When I first started freelancing, I wasn't sure where to begin. I had experience in dropshipping and a passion for design, so I signed up for Fiverr.com and made an account. I booked a store design gig for a client and only charged about $100 for a few days' worth of work. The client loved the deliverable, and my account grew from there," says Declan.

Today, Declan offers a wide variety of services through his Fiverr Pro profile. From project management for digital web services to designing websites, Declan has built a full-service digital agency that he services through Fiverr. To date, Declan has generated over half a million dollars in sales and is now one of the top sellers on Fiverr.

"In 2018, I made about $60k to start. I was able to move my family out of our 1-bedroom house and into a new place that had an extra bedroom for my daughter. I even had some room to make a home office. From there, it was about 1 year later when I realized that it was time to invest in a team. I hired a virtual assistant, some backend operators, a team of designers, and a project manager - it's safe to say things skyrocketed from there," says Declan.

Declan and his team reign in more than $200,000 in sales each year, a true sign that his suite of services appeal to a wide range of clients who rely on Fiverr and Pros like Declan and his team to provide exceptional service.

Declan is able to work wherever, whenever, and however. His life is his own, and he no longer stresses about fitting his lifestyle into his career. Instead, he is able to spend time with his family whenever he wants, while spending a few hours each day doing what he truly loves. He nows spends his days helping others achieve the same freedom he has.

