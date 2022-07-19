Fives Opens New North American Construction Services Facility

"At the Indiana facility, we will be close to the customers to serve their thermal process needs..." - Matt Owens, GM Tweet this

Matt Owens, General Manager at North American Construction Services is excited to build relationships with nearby customers: "At the Indiana facility, we will be close to the customers to serve their thermal process needs, stock critical parts and materials, train critical resource trades and promote growth within the company. Our resources and integrated solutions are crucial to the sustainability of the industries we serve." Fives' is also reaching out to the community to hire and staff several positions at the Indiana location. To learn more about available job opportunities, Click Here. Positioned as an industry leader for industrial furnace solutions, Fives and the North American Construction Services Seymour facility look forward to providing the most professional services to current customers and new customers into the future.

About Fives

As an industrial engineering Group with a heritage of over 200 years, Fives designs and supplies machines, process equipment and production lines for the world's largest industrial players in various sectors such as steel, aluminum, forge, heat treat, aerospace and manufacturing industries, like cement, energy, logistics and glass.

The effectiveness of its R&D programs enables Fives to design forward-thinking solutions that anticipate industrials' needs in terms of profitability, performance, quality, safety and respect for the environment.

In 2021, Fives achieved a turnover of €1.7 billion and employed more than 8,200 people in about thirty countries

Press Contact

Elyse Schodowski

[email protected]



SOURCE Fives North American Combustion, Inc.