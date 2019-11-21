Fivetran Earns 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated data integration provider Fivetran has earned the 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction in the Data Integration Tool category. The category, as defined by Gartner, consists of vendors that offer "software products to enable the construction and implementation of data access and data delivery infrastructure for a variety of data integration scenarios."

With nearly 800 global customers and a recent $44 million Series B round led by Andreessen Horowitz, Fivetran believes that cloud-first, fully managed data services should not only be robust and powerful but also easy to use. Its prebuilt data connectors ensure reliable data access by automatically adjusting to schema and API changes, reducing the engineering burden on data teams and allowing analysts to keep their focus on generating insights.

"As a company, we're committed to automating data integration so businesses can centralize their cloud data into warehouses without complex engineering," said George Fraser, CEO of Fivetran. "We're constantly adding new connectors so our customers can quickly keep up with the proliferation of cloud apps, remain competitive and maintain a unified, granular view of their businesses - from sales and marketing to finance and technical ops. Thank you to everyone who helped us earn this 2019 Customers' Choice distinction!"

Fivetran has emerged as an essential starting point for data and analytics in the cloud. On average, a company will spend about $500,000 to centralize just 10 data sources, and most companies have tens to hundreds of cloud-based sources. With Fivetran, those resources can be focused on actually analyzing the data, rather than just getting it ready. Fivetran technology also works seamlessly with other modern data infrastructure companies and managed services like Snowflake, Google Cloud, Looker, Tableau, Microsoft Azure and more.

