Fix Chicago Celebrates Rescue Dogs with the #ImStillHere Photo Contest Fundraiser

CHICAGO, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fix Chicago, an all-volunteer grass roots organization whose mission is to end the killing of adoptable shelter animals in Chicagoland, has launched the #ImStillHere Photo Contest to raise funds for a new advertising campaign with the CTA that will support Chicago's most at-risk shelter animals. The contest is open for photo entries and public voting now through July 20, 2019.

Participants can submit photos of their rescue dog and/or vote for their favorite submission to help Fix Chicago raise the funds for its CTA campaign. Contest ends July 20th, 2019.

"Fix Chicago was founded in response to the urgent need to identify and address the root problems leading to animal homelessness and prevent animals from having to enter our shelter system in the first place," says Nicole Quattrocki, Executive Director of Fix Chicago. "This fun photo contest allows us to drive awareness around these issues and our mission, while also honoring our beloved rescue dogs who are still here – and thriving - after the trauma of shelter life."

Participants can enter by visiting the contest website and submitting a photo of their rescue dog for a $5 entry fee in one of the following three categories: 1) rescue dog with a visible physical disability, 2) senior rescue dog, any breed, 9 years old +, and 3) Pit Bull or Bully breed rescue dog, any age.

The public is invited to vote for their favorite entries for $1 per vote – and votes are unlimited. The dog with the most votes from each category will win a professional photo shoot with Josh Feeney Photography and be featured in Fix Chicago's new print advertising campaign, which will run across CTA platforms later this year. Plus, every photo submission will be featured on Fix Chicago's website, with select photos featured across Facebook and Instagram.

All funds raised from the photo contest will go directly towards the advertising campaign, with any remaining funds donated directly to Friends of Chicago Animal Care and Control, a the nonprofit group committed exclusively to helping save the lives of the thousands of animals that come into custody of Chicago Animal Care and Control each year.

About Fix Chicago

Fix Chicago is an all-volunteer grass roots initiative initially founded to help our Chicagoland community create and sustain a no-kill shelter system. This--coupled with the fact there is a huge need to focus on solving the root problems that are contributing to over 15,000 animals entering just one of the two open admission shelters in Chicago-- is what propelled Fix Chicago into existence. Our goal is for all adoptable and treatable dogs and cats to leave shelters by finding loving homes, or better yet-- never enter a shelter to begin with. https://www.fix-chicago.org/

