Fix 'Em Right and Send 'Em Through: Tweddle Group Explores Cutting-Edge Vehicle Service Solutions at MAPconnected 2024

At the MAPconnected Service and Warranty Lifecycle Summit, Tweddle Group will host a series of discussions on vehicle service, diagnostics and repair readiness

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tweddle Group and MAPconnected today announced a series of exclusive events—part of MAPconnected's 2024 Service and Warranty Lifecycle Summit—to explore the leading edge of OEM service operations.

WHAT IS GUIDED DIAGNOSTICS?

Tweddle Group representatives said their event material will examine the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in next-generation diagnostics.

"We've got some exciting new use cases," said Tweddle Group President Todd Headlee. "We're looking at digital intelligence and advanced decision trees, and how this technology supports warranty efforts, OEM scan tools and the development of machine learning databases."

Headlee cited Nick Horan, a former technician—now Tweddle Group's Director of Global Business Solutions—for helping the industry understand the value of emerging diagnostic technologies.

"We support a wide gamut of service operations, from global OEMs to brand-new EV start-ups, and they all have the same overriding concern—fix 'em right and send 'em through," Horan said. "It's all about accurate throughput and making sure jobs don't come back."

Horan said while advanced diagnostics will be a primary focus, attendees should expect material on other cutting-edge developments as well. "We'll look at more effective approaches to wiring diagrams, parts ordering and information distribution," Horan said. "But it all comes down to, 'How can we fix vehicles better—and faster—than what we've been doing?'"

MAPconnected founder Pam Walter said Tweddle Group's presentations typify her goals for the event. "MAPconnected exists for industry experts to share knowledge on the entire warranty lifecycle. Tweddle Group is the expert in aftersales, and I think attendees will find real value in these discussions."

The 2024 MAPconnected Service and Warranty Lifecycle Summit will be held Oct 21st-24th at the Westin Southfield Detroit. Visit the event website for more information.

