NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lately, many Pokémon Go players are dealing with 'Pokémon Go failed to detect location 12' error while using a location changer app. Some are turning to unofficial third-party cracking tools to fix it, but these are unreliable and can put accounts at risk. "However, Tenorshare iAnyGo has made a breakthrough to get rid of 'Pokémon Go error 12' for good. It lets you modify your Pokémon Go location without cracked app or requiring jailbreak," says a Tenorshare spokesperson.

Why Does Pokemon Go Say Failed to Detect Location 12?

Fix Pokemon Go Fail To Detect Location Error 12 - No Ban and Jailbreak

Often, "failed to detect location 12" error in Pokémon Go occurs when using unreliable location-changing apps. These might not be able to mask your GPS location properly or interfere with game's location services, leading to this issue. Many users have had to resort to third-party tools requiring them to use a cracked version of game as a 'Pokémon Go error 12' fix.

However, iAnyGo is the first software on market to offer a solution without cracking or jailbreaking. With its advanced technology, it can resolve 'Pokémon Go failed to detect location 12' on iPhone or other devices without compromising security of your game account.

[Sep Update] Fix Pokémon Go Error 12 Without Modified App (Safe and Stable)

You can use Tenorshare iAnyGo to fix 'Pokémon Go error 12' without modified app, meaning it doesn't need a cracked version of game. iAnyGo can help you spoof your location properly so you can play Pokémon Go from anywhere in world without leaving comfort of your home. Here are this tool's key features:

Fix 'Pokémon Go failed to detect location 12' error on iOS/Android devices.

Move automatically at a chosen speed.

Cooldown timer to prevent ban.

Import GPX files to plan custom routes.

Zoom in to improve planning.

Simulate walking, cycling, or driving speeds.

Save your favorite locations for quick access.

Halt movement whenever required.

Use a GPS joystick for easy control.

Follow routes with two or more points.

Support iOS 18 and Android 15.

Change location on up to 15 devices at a given time.

Follow steps below to fix error 12 on Pokémon Go with iAnyGo:

Step 1: Open iAnyGo on your computer. Then, choose "'Change Location."

Step 2: Plug in your iPhone/Android to same PC and start spoofing location on given map.

Video Guide：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6z_QJywoyQ&t=155s

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare iAnyGo helps fix 'Pokémon Go failed to detect location 12' error without modifying original Pokémon Go app and allows you to spoof your location safely. Smartphone solutions provider, Tenorshare, is always on the hunt to find resolutions for new iOS/Android errors.

More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

