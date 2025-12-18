Fixated Secures $50 Million Strategic Investment from Eldridge Industries to Power Next Era of Creator-Led Empires

New funding fuels Fixated's mission to transform the digital entertainment landscape by building the most powerful creator-first growth engine.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fixated , the breakthrough digital talent powerhouse and content studio redefining modern entertainment, today announced a follow-on investment from Eldridge Industries , bringing the company's total available capital to over $50M.

This expanded partnership builds on Eldridge Industries' initial investment and reflects a continued belief in Fixated's ability to lead the entertainment industry's shift toward a creator-first future.

The latest round of funding will enable Fixated to supercharge its long-term vision: to become the industry's definitive vertically integrated creator and content machine, an ecosystem where today's top digital talent co-creates the culture of tomorrow. The company will accelerate M&A initiatives across talent representation, content, distribution, and creator infrastructure, while onboarding top-tier creative, operational, and technical leaders.

"Legacy models aren't broken, they're obsolete. We're not here to upgrade, we're here to transform the industry," said Zach Katz, Co-Founder and CEO of Fixated. "We've built a new model that raises the bar for creators, platforms, and brands. With this capital, we're scaling infrastructure, locking in strategic acquisitions, and adding senior firepower to expand monetization, increase production, and fuel long-term growth."

As the connective tissue between creators, platforms, and brands, Fixated builds the systems, strategy, and storytelling that drive cultural relevance. Fueled by a roster of breakout digital talent and a team guided by the Fixated mindset - premium, innovative, and uncompromising on results - Fixated is reshaping the digital entertainment ecosystem. With its in-house studio and 25,000+ clipping and distribution network, Fixated amplifies content at scale, producing consistent viral impact and exceptional ROI.

"Fixated is a place where the next generation of entertainment leaders can actually lead," said Jason Wilhelm, Co-Founder and President. "With Eldridge Industries' support, we're investing even deeper on the internal talent and infrastructure that lets brilliant creators, strategists, and producers do the best work of their careers. Where the next chapter of entertainment is written."

"The creator economy has grown quickly, but the infrastructure around it has been fragmented," said Todd Boehly, Chairman and CEO of Eldridge Industries. "Fixated is bringing talent, content, production, and distribution together in a way that creates long-term value. This investment supports their continued efforts to build a more integrated and efficient ecosystem for creators."

As legacy models crumble and creator-driven IP becomes the most valuable asset in entertainment, Fixated is writing the new playbook, one deal, one stream, one story at a time.

About Fixated

Fixated is a next-generation creator representation and monetization company, built to power the careers of today's most impactful digital talent.

Founded by creator economy leaders and veteran music executives, Fixated uniquely combines infrastructure, strategy, and hands-on creative execution to turn influence into long-term, sustainable careers. From YouTube and Twitch icons to rising TikTok stars, Fixated's all-in model spans content development, production, audience growth, IP expansion, brand partnerships, and monetization; delivered across every major platform. Fixated's in-house team delivers creators the kind of layered, behind-the-scenes support typically reserved for entertainment's biggest stars.

This isn't traditional management. It's a content-first, business-building model where creators are treated like companies, not just talent. For brands, Fixated delivers more than reach, it builds culturally resonant, platform-native campaigns powered by the Creators audiences trust most.

About Eldridge Industries

Eldridge Industries invests in businesses across the Asset Management & Insurance, Infrastructure, Technology, Mobility, Culture, and Luxury & Lifestyle landscapes. The firm seeks to build and grow businesses led by proven management teams that have demonstrated leadership and experience to scale an enterprise. Eldridge Industries has offices in Beverly Hills, Chicago, Dallas, Greenwich, London, Miami, and New York. To learn more about Eldridge Industries, please visit eldridgeind.com.

Media Contacts:

Fixated

Marvin Roca, [email protected]

707-540-1850

Eldridge Industries

Nadia Damouni, [email protected]

646-818-9217

SOURCE Fixated