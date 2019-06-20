Fixd Repair Brings On-Demand Home Warranty Platform to Atlanta

Starting today, Atlanta homeowners can download Fixd's app in the Google Play store, the App Store or visit the company's website at www.fixdrepair.com to browse and customize coverage plans tailored to their home needs, file service claims, and discover and book services from quality local home service pros – all in one convenient place.

"Homeowners love the concept of home warranty plans but they often don't love their experiences with legacy companies," said Brandon Bohannan, Co-founder and CEO of Fixd. "Historically, there's been a lack of transparency, control, flexibility and choice for homeowners when it comes to what's covered, how they file and track claim and service work, and which service pros to use – not surprisingly, only about 4 percent of the 75 million homeowners in the US actually use home warranty products."

Continued Bohannan, "At Fixd, we are removing all that friction entirely and transforming this legacy process into a fast and easy experience. With Fixd, you can build the plan that's right for you and book the services you need in seconds – all through one convenient app on your smart phone."

Atlanta metro area homeowners now have access to Fixd home warranties for condos and homes. All plans feature upfront, transparent pricing for a variety of services including HVAC, plumbing, appliances, electrical, garage door and pool and spa, all conducted by top-rated technicians and pros.

With the Fixd app, homeowners can also:

Book a job in seconds;

Track their technician's progress on the job;

Live chat with pros;

Capture a digital history of home repairs and maintenance;

Manage multiple properties.

This marks Fixd Repair's first market launch outside of its home state of Texas and the company looks to roll out to multiple markets this year. Fixd Repair was acquired by ANGI Homeservices, the leader in home services, in Q1 of 2019.

About Fixd

Fixd Repair (Fixd) is a modern home warranty and service company changing how people maintain and care for their homes. Through an innovative mobile application, Fixd is simplifying the home warranty industry and the way homeowners schedule and complete home service projects. With an established customer base in Texas serving tens of thousands of customers and now serving homeowners in Georgia, Fixd is actively expanding across the United States. With their network of top technicians, people can rely on Fixd for quality home services and receive upfront, transparent pricing for a variety of service trades including HVAC, plumbing, appliances, electrical, garage door, and pool and spa. Fixd is headquarted in Dallas, Texas and is an operating business of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI).

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) turns home improvement jobs imagined into jobs well-done. People throughout North America and Europe rely on us to book quality home service pros across 500 different categories, from repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. Over 250,000 service professionals find work through ANGI Homeservices and consumers turn to at least one of our brands to find a pro for more than 20 million projects each year. We've established category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor®, Angie's List®, Handy and Fixd Repair – as well as international brands such as HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Our marketplaces have enabled more than 150 million consumer-to-pro connections, meaningfully redefining how easily and effectively home pros are discovered and hired. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at www.angihomeservices.com.

