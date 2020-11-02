FIXD Unveils FIXD Premium, the Next Level in Car Repair Protection and Peace of Mind

ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FIXD , the automobile protection technology company, announces the release of FIXD Premium, a powerful bundle of hardware and software that empowers drivers to better understand their vehicles while saving money on car repairs.

FIXD Premium is the latest product offering from the growing suite of FIXD automotive solutions. This bundle of the classic FIXD Sensor with the enhanced app-based functionality of its premium subscription service gives car owners the power to identify, understand and fix their automobile issues with the confidence of knowing they are not getting ripped off.

The classic FIXD Sensor, which is already being used in over 2 million cars in the U.S., is a smart device for diagnosing car engine trouble. It plugs into a port under the dash of most cars 1996 or newer and can detect 7,000 engine faults. FIXD Premium takes this device and adds a bevy of advanced tools developed in conjunction with trained mechanics.

Features included with FIXD Premium are:



Know Your Repair Cost : FIXD uses data from mechanics nationwide to determine the exact repair needed for any issue and provides an accurate estimate of its cost. Users can take that information to the auto shop to ensure they are quoted a fair price.

: FIXD uses data from mechanics nationwide to determine the exact repair needed for any issue and provides an accurate estimate of its cost. Users can take that information to the auto shop to ensure they are quoted a fair price. Talk to a Mechanic : From help selecting the correct oil to guidance on changing spark plugs, FIXD's trained mechanics can provide the right advice, right when users need it. FIXD's Mechanic Hotline operates 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday to Saturday and can provide expert insight on almost any car issue.

: From help selecting the correct oil to guidance on changing spark plugs, FIXD's trained mechanics can provide the right advice, right when users need it. FIXD's Mechanic Hotline operates and can provide expert insight on almost any car issue. Predict Future Car Problems : Using data from millions of vehicles, FIXD predicts the issues most likely to arise for any car, based on its make, model, age and mileage. Armed with this information, users can take steps to avoid these problems and extend the lives of their vehicles.

: Using data from millions of vehicles, FIXD predicts the issues most likely to arise for any car, based on its make, model, age and mileage. Armed with this information, users can take steps to avoid these problems and extend the lives of their vehicles. Pass Emissions Test on the First Time : FIXD can determine the pass/fail status of a vehicle – before users pay for an emissions test.

: FIXD can determine the pass/fail status of a vehicle – before users pay for an emissions test. Know a Vehicle's History: FIXD owners buying a used car can plug their device into the vehicle to see details like previous owner information and accident history before they part with their money.

FIXD owners buying a used car can plug their device into the vehicle to see details like previous owner information and accident history before they part with their money. All features currently in the FIXD Sensor: Engine diagnostics, Maintenance Reminders and Multi-vehicle Tracking

FIXD is now available in two packages:

FIXD Sensor

$59.99 . Available at Amazon , Best Buy , Walmart .

On sale at $19.99 on the FIXD Webstore .

FIXD Premium

$69.99 /year. Includes a free FIXD sensor. Available on the FIXD Webstore .

About FIXD:

FIXD is on a mission to change the way drivers service their cars for good. Founded in 2014, by three Georgia Tech engineering graduates, FIXD provides powerful tools and services that help drivers understand their vehicles and enable them to make smart choices on maintenance and repairs. Its lead products are the FIXD sensor and app, which pack the same technology mechanics use to diagnose car problems into a tiny device that comes at a fraction of the cost. More than 1.5 million FIXD sensors have been sold.

The FIXD app is available for iOS and Android devices. For more information, please visit FIXD.com , and join the conversation on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

Media Contact:

David Paterson

Venture PR

424-230-3770

[email protected]

SOURCE FIXD