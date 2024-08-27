Fixed Income Analysts Society, Inc. (FIASI) Announces 2024 Hall of Fame Honorees

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1995, the Fixed Income Analysts Society has recognized leaders and pioneers who have transformed capital markets and provided enduring legacies with a formal celebration of their accomplishments. This unique gala serves multiple purposes for the investment community by assembling past, present and future generations and celebrating the outstanding contributions of a select few. We are pleased to announce this year's Fixed Income "Hall of Fame" honorees:

- Chris Gootkind , Co-Director of credit research at Loomis, Sayles & Company

- Ed Hyman , Chairman of Evercore ISI and Vice Chairman of Evercore

- Michael Milken , Chairman of The Milken Institute

These three professionals have distinguished themselves consistently for decades by providing exemplary service to their clients, firms, colleagues and communities. Consequently, their legacies for the industry and future generations of investors are expected to be long lasting.

FIASI employs a rigorous process to evaluate numerous qualified candidates for this prestigious award. As part of our vetting process, past FIASI Hall of Fame recipients and previous FIASI Presidents review a broad range of market participants and researchers. The FIASI Board further reviews candidate accomplishments, legacy and community contributions before selecting its honorees.

According to Erin Lyons, President of FIASI, "extensive deliberations by our Advisory Committee led to the selection of three very deserving Hall of Fame honorees. These three individuals have made long lasting contributions to the capital markets and thousands of people working therein."

FIASI's annual Hall of Fame gala provides a festive venue for market participants to recognize our industry's leading executives. The 2024 celebration will be held on October 30th at the Union League Club in New York City. Those interested in recognizing the achievements of Mr. Gootkind, Mr. Hyman, and Mr. Milken by purchasing a table, attending the gala or placing a congratulatory advert in the event brochure should contact one of the FIASI representatives listed below.

Jessica Broughton, FIASI Hall of Fame Chair [email protected]

Erin Lyons, FIASI President [email protected]

Lauren Nauser, FIASI Executive Director [email protected]

