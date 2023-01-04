Fixed Mobile Convergence Takes Root in Europe

New report from Mobile Experts details Fixed Mobile Convergence and its importance in the EU

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wireless market analyst firm Mobile Experts just released a new report breaking down the details of Fixed Mobile Convergence (FMC) in Europe. Telecom operators are forging ahead with converging their wireline and wireless network services, with more than 37% of broadband households subscribing through a converged service today in Europe.

Convergence Penetration

This new forecast details the complicated architecture of aligning standards in order to converge the core network and pieces of the access network — an ongoing process that will be increasingly informed by 3GPP technology. This report includes financial and market data from specific European powerhouse markets, to illuminate the importance of FMC in the evolving telecom landscape.

"Fixed mobile convergence appears to have taken root," comments Mobile Experts analyst, Kyung Mun. "European telecommunications providers have realized that convergence is a way to save on key costs, reduce churn, and to enable new converged services. In last year's report, we covered the American market. This year, we outline solid and steady trends in the European sphere, which may be a precursor to the evolving U.S. telecommunications landscape."

According to the report, the effect of FMC on European operators is complicated to parse. Heavy hitters in Europe recognize the importance of FMC, and high-ARPU markets would benefit from its ready availability — the challenge is negotiating service bundling to value-conscious, low-ARPU markets. This report provides a detailed explanation of how operators will use the 5G core network to bolster their competitiveness.

Subscribers to Mobile Experts research will receive:

Full access to the 41-page Fixed Mobile Convergence 2022 report;

30 comprehensive charts and figures;

The detailed Excel file with forecast data through 2027;

Quarterly market share, shipment, adoption updates;

Quarterly Expert INSIGHT strategic reports;

strategic reports; Access to the analysts behind the reports.

To learn more about this report, click here.

Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 25 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation. Recent publications focus on FMC, ORAN, FWA, RRH, Industrial Private Cellular, Edge, Private Enterprise, Satellite and Mobile, Macro Base Stations, Cellular V2X, Private LTE, RAN Revenue & CAPEX, and more.

