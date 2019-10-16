Fixed-Wing Global Air Ambulance Company, Peak Medevac, Set to Open Florida Location

DENVER, Oct.16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Medevac proudly announces their plans to open a Florida location out of Ft. Lauderdale (FLL) later this month. This will be the third location for the global air ambulance company. With a centrally-located corporate headquarters out of Centennial Airport (APA) in the Denver metropolitan area and a second location in Scottsdale, AZ (SDL), the new Florida ancillary base will provide Peak Medevac with quick response to all parts of the US and overseas with very competitive Air Medical rates for patients and families.

Peak Medevac, a Colorado-licensed air ambulance company, offers domestic and global air ambulance services as well as medical repatriation. They own, operate, and maintain their own fleet of medically configured Lear jets. "We are very excited to open our new location," says Geno Haggan, Chief Executive Officer, whose experience spans a near 40-year career in aviation and is the owner of the largest privately owned fleet of medically configured Lear type aircraft in the world. "This new base will allow us to expand our reach into Europe while continuing to service the US, Canada, Caribbean, as well as Mexico to South America."

If you desire additional information about this topic, please call Robert Higginson at 720-649-0700, email: r.higginson(at)peakmedevac(dot)com or James Hoehn at 888-878-7325, email: j.hoehn(at)peakmedevac(dot)com.

About Peak Medevac Global Air Ambulance

Peak Medevac International provides critical care air medical transport anywhere in the world. With a compassionate team of highly trained medical air transport experts, Peak Medevac offers domestic and international air ambulance service as well as global medical repatriation. For more information, please visit http://www.peakmedevac.com.

Contact:

Robert Higginson, Program Director/VP of Business Development;

720-649-0700

James Hoehn, VP of Client Operations; (888) 878-7325

www.peakmedevac.com

SOURCE Peak Medevac International

Related Links

http://www.peakmedevac.com

