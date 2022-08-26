Fixed-Wing VTOL UAV Market to Surpass US$ 4490.55 Million by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global fixed-wing VTOL UAV market is expected to grow from USD 750 million in 2021 to USD 4490.55 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Fixed-wing VTOL UAVs are used in various industries, including real estate, mining, oil & gas, agriculture, and environmental protection. They are employed for land mapping, crop monitoring, and land surveying in agriculture. UAVs are now engaged in the business sector to deliver products. They are used to keep an eye on protected wildlife areas to preserve them from anthropogenic deterioration and devastation. Additionally, the military employs them for border control strategies in defense. The global capital investment in UAV research, development, and production has expanded due to the expanding number of applications.

The fixed-wing VTOL UAV market will be driven by a rise in research & development due to the expanding number of applications. There has been a growth in research and development of better UAVs with greater quality, and safety, as a result of the growing concerns about the rising accidents of fixed-wing VTOL UAVs globally. With more R&D being done globally, the integration of AI into fixed-wing VTOL UAVs is also gaining ground. With superior vision and navigation, AI enables fixed-wing VTOL UAVs to broaden their surveillance capabilities and enhance target recognition. The market will experience excellent growth possibilities during the projection period, given the rising technological developments and product breakthroughs. However, the lack of skilled operators to carry out UAV flights will hamper the market's growth. Also, due to the lack of skilled operators, there is a rise in the number of UAV-related accidents resulting in a ban of UAVs from civil airspace. The prohibition of UAVs in civil airspace will challenge the market's growth. Developing fully autonomous UAVs to reduce the need for skilled operators and decrease drone accidents will help market players overcome these restraints and challenges.

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global fixed-wing VTOL UAV market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

UMSSKELDAR, a joint venture between UMS AERO GROUP and defense firm Saab AB, was launched in February 2020 . The business introduced the Skeldar V-150, a new unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). It is intended to support tactical operations for military, homeland security, emergency response, and surveillance. The vehicle has two payload bays and can run for more than four hours. These features allow for tremendous versatility in accommodating different sensor combinations.

Market Growth & Trends

The fixed-wing VTOL UAV industry will grow and develop as the demand for remotely controlled runaway-less unmanned aerial vehicles increases. The cost-effective fixed-wing VTOL UAVs are faster, more efficient, and environmentally sustainable, given they need less fuel compared to conventional aircraft carriers. These benefits contribute to its rising demand across industries ranging from agriculture to defense for surveys, imaging, mapping, monitoring, surveillance, and other critical operations. Governments and private market participants collaborating to develop the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market will also provide profitable opportunities for the market during 2022-30. The fixed-wing VTOL UAV market will increase due to the growing trend of deploying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for sensitive remote missions in the defense sector. UAVs save money, time, and the lives of personnel. Integrating advanced avionics to improve fixed-wing VTOL UAVs' safety and quality standards will also boost the market during the forecast period.

Key Findings

In 2021, the hybrid segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 43% and market revenue of 322.50 million.

In 2021, the extended visual line of sight segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% and market revenue of 277.50 million.

The fully autonomous segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 24.49% over the forecast period.

The mode of operation segment is divided into remotely piloted, fully autonomous, and optionally piloted. Over the forecast period, the fully autonomous segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 24.49%.

In 2021, the less than 25 kilograms segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 48% and a market revenue of 360 million.

The military segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 25.74% over the forecast period.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Fixed Wing VTOL UAV Market

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Rest of Europe )

( , , U.K., , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Rest of APAC)

( , , , Rest of APAC) South America ( Brazil and the Rest of South America )

( and the Rest of ) The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The North American region emerged as the largest market for the global fixed-wing VTOL UAV market, with a market share of around 36.48% and 273.60 million of the market revenue in 2021. The North American region is expected to be the most significant market forecast period. The fixed-wing VTOL UAV market in North America has been expanding rapidly. The United States of America dominates the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market in the North American region. The growing need to constantly monitor the adversaries of the US has increased the expenditure on developing UAVs that can provide 24/7 real-time surveillance cost-effectively. Major-cap companies like Amazon, UPS, and DHL have contributed to the increasing demand for fixed-wing VTOL UAVs for commercial applications like shipping and delivery. The rising threat of climate change has contributed to the growing use of UAVs for geographic mapping and disaster management. UAVs monitor the degradation of coastlines, shorelines, melting of ice, and other climate change-related phenomena so that better measures are taken to control the devasting consequences of environmental degradation.

Key players operating in the global fixed-wing VTOL UAV market are:

AeroVironment Inc.

Bluebird Aero Systems Ltd.

Textron Inc.

Threod Systems

Latitude Engineering

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Vertical Technologies Ltd.

Quantum Systems GmbH

ALTI UAS

UKRSPECSYSTEMS

This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global fixed-wing VTOL UAV market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Fixed-Wing VTOL UAV Market by Propulsion Type:

Electric

Gasoline

Hybrid

Global Fixed-Wing VTOL UAV Market by Range:

Visual Line of Sight

Extended Visual Line of Sight

Beyond Line of Sight

Global Fixed-Wing VTOL UAV Market by Mode of Operation:

Remotely Piloted

Fully Autonomous

Optionally Piloted

Global Fixed-Wing VTOL UAV Market by MTOW:

Less Than 25 Kilograms

25-170 Kilograms

More Than 170 Kilograms

Global Fixed-Wing VTOL UAV Market by Application:

Civil & Commercial

Government And Law Enforcement

Defense

About the report:

The global fixed-wing VTOL UAV market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

