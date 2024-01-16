Fixed Wireless Access Equipment Spend to Exceed $40 B Over the Next Five Years, According to Dell'Oro Group

Spending on 4G and 5G-Enabled Enterprise Routers and Gateways Expected to Grow to $4 B by 2027

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) has surged in recent years to support both residential and enterprise connectivity due to its ease of deployment along with the more widespread availability of 4G LTE and 5G Sub-6GHz networks, which offer increased throughput and reliability, comparable in many cases to more traditional fixed broadband technologies. Preliminary findings suggest total FWA revenues, including RAN equipment, residential CPE, and enterprise router and gateway revenue remain on track to advance 27 percent in 2023, driven largely by residential subscriber growth in North America, as well as growing branch office connectivity more globally.

"Fixed Wireless Access has proven that it can provide connectivity both in rural and underserved markets while also competing head-to-head with fixed broadband technologies in urban and suburban markets," said Jeff Heynen, Vice President and analyst with the Dell'Oro Group. "Beyond residential connectivity, enterprises are relying more heavily on FWA-enabled routers and gateways to connect branch offices, vehicles, and kiosks as part of their own private wireless initiatives," added Heynen.

Additional highlights from the Fixed Wireless Access Infrastructure and CPE Advanced Research Report:

Global FWA revenues are projected to surpass $9 B by 2027, reflecting sustained investment and subscriber growth in both 3GPP- and non-3GPP-based network deployments.

by 2027, reflecting sustained investment and subscriber growth in both 3GPP- and non-3GPP-based network deployments. The North American market remains the most dynamic in terms of deployed FWA technology options, with CBRS and other sub-6GHz options growing alongside 5G NR and 60 GHz options.

Long-term subscriber growth is expected to occur in emerging markets in Southeast Asia and MEA, due to upgrades to existing 3G and LTE networks and a need to connect subscribers economically.

and MEA, due to upgrades to existing 3G and LTE networks and a need to connect subscribers economically. The Satellite Broadband market will also be a key enabler of broadband connectivity in emerging markets, thanks to LEOS-based providers including Starlink, OneWeb, and Project Kuiper.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Fixed Wireless Access Infrastructure and CPE Report includes 5-year market forecasts for FWA CPE (Residential and Enterprise) and RAN infrastructure, segmented by technology, including 802.11/Other, 4G LTE, CBRS, 5G sub-6GHz, 5G mmWave, and 60GHz technologies. The report also includes regional subscriber forecasts for FWA and satellite broadband technologies, as well as Residential Gateway forecasts for satellite broadband deployments. To purchase this report, please contact us by email at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group