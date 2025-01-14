Fixed Wireless Access Equipment Spend to Exceed $48 B Over the Next Five Years, According to Dell'Oro Group

Spending on 4G and 5G-Enabled Residential CPE Expected to Peak at $5.3 B in

2025, and Remain above $4 B Annually

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) has surged in recent years to support both residential and enterprise connectivity due to its ease of deployment along with the more widespread availability of 4G LTE and 5G Sub-6GHz networks. Preliminary findings suggest total FWA revenues, including RAN equipment, residential CPE, and enterprise router and gateway revenue remain on track to advance 7 percent in 2024, driven largely by residential subscriber growth in North America and India, as well as growing branch office connectivity more globally.

"Initially viewed as a way to monetize under-utilized spectrum, FWA has grown to become a major tool for connecting homes and businesses with broadband," said Jeff Heynen, Vice President with the Dell'Oro Group. "What started in the US is now expanding to India, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, as mobile operators continue to expand their 5G-based FWA offerings to both residential and enterprise customers," added Heynen.

Additional highlights from the Fixed Wireless Access Infrastructure and CPE Advanced Research Report:

Total FWA equipment revenue for the 2023-2027 period have been revised upward by 17 percent, reflecting continued positive subscriber growth in North America and India .

and . Long-term subscriber growth is expected to occur in emerging markets in Southeast Asia and MEA, due to upgrades to existing 3G and LTE networks and a need to connect subscribers economically.

and MEA, due to upgrades to existing 3G and LTE networks and a need to connect subscribers economically. The Satellite Broadband market will also be a key enabler of broadband connectivity in emerging markets as well as rural markets where existing infrastructure either doesn't exist or is cost-prohibitive to deploy. Subscriber growth will generally come from LEOS-based providers including Starlink, OneWeb, and Project Kuiper.

The Dell'Oro Group Fixed Wireless Access Infrastructure and CPE Report includes 5-year market forecasts for FWA CPE (Residential and Enterprise) and RAN infrastructure, segmented by technology, including 802.11/Other, 4G LTE, CBRS, 5G sub-6GHz, 5G mmWave, and 60GHz technologies. The report also includes regional subscriber forecasts for FWA and satellite broadband technologies, as well as Residential Gateway forecasts for satellite broadband deployments.

