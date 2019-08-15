Fixed Wireless Access to Exceed $6 Billion by 2024

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Experts just released a report that uses their famously detailed research methods to provide a clear view of the Fixed Wireless Access market.

The report breaks down each market segment that will contribute to overall FWA growth of 11% CAGR from $3.3 billion in 2018 to over $6.2 billion in 2024.

"The combined 3GPP-based LTE and 5G fixed wireless segments are expected to grow quickly as major mobile operators increasingly look to share increased mobile broadband network capacity for both mobile and fixed broadband services," commented Principal Analyst Kyung Mun. "The 5G fixed segment in particular will explode as operators worldwide look to leverage 5G fixed broadband for new revenue."

According to the report, the 5G fixed segment will represent over 50% of the total FWA equipment market by 2024. By 2024, the 5G fixed segment will represent over 50% of total FWA revenue.

"The growth in fixed wireless access is underpinned by strong demand drivers, including cord-cutting trends, additional spectrum bands coming online, and government subsidy programs worldwide. Plus, the economic ROI continues to improve," remarked Principal Analyst Kyung Mun. "Fundamentally, people in rural areas are not satisfied with broadcast TV anymore, and want to stream their media. Urban residents are desperate for alternatives to cable. The pent-up demand is hard to ignore."

The report delineates stand-alone FWA opportunities from other cases where mobile and fixed wireless share a network. The 85-page document outlines both rural and urban segments, as well as spectrum opportunities across licensed, shared, and unlicensed bands. The report covers technology advancements in 802.11ax and 5G, such as MU-MIMO and massive beamforming, which will enable higher throughput capacity and user speeds. Mobile Experts reports that the maturing ecosystems, including Wi-Fi 6, Terragraph, and 5G NR for fixed will broaden the respective 802.11-based and 5G fixed target markets.

Subscribers to Mobile Experts research will receive:

Full access to the Fixed Wireless Access Report 2019;

50 detailed charts and figures;

The detailed Excel file with forecast data through 2024;

Quarterly market share, shipment, adoption updates;

Quarterly Expert INSIGHT strategic reports;

strategic reports; Access to the analysts behind the reports.

For more about this report, click here.

About Mobile Experts Inc. :

Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 25 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation. Recent publications focus on Fixed Wireless Access, Semiconductors for RRH, Edge Computing for Enterprises, RF Front Ends, Small Cells, Edge Computing, 5G mm-wave, 5G Business Case, Private LTE, Macro Base Stations, ORAN, URLLC,CBRS, DAS, Big Picture IoT, LPWA, Cellular IoT, https://mobile-experts.net/Home/Report/98 CRAN/VRAN, and more.

Contact:

Rachel Winningham

Mobile Experts Inc.

219951@email4pr.com

+1 (408) 540-7284

www.mobile-experts.net

SOURCE Mobile Experts

Related Links

http://www.mobile-experts.net

