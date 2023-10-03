Fixed Wireless Steals Third Base, Heads for Home

Mobile Experts Inc

03 Oct, 2023, 08:41 ET

New report forecasts growth to 250 million connections

SANTA YNEZ, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost every major mobile operator is currently investing in Fixed Wireless Access worldwide, according to the new report from Mobile Experts. As mobile technology adds higher capacity to the market for Fixed Wireless Access, the market is shifting dramatically from purpose-built equipment to LTE and 5G links.

Growth of FWA connections
The 94-page report, Fixed Wireless Access 2023, provides deep details on the products, technologies and market shares for infrastructure and Consumer Premise Equipment (CPEs) used for fixed wireless. Technologies ranging from proprietary systems to LTE and 5G links are considered in detail, with cost analysis to illustrate where each technology fits the business needs of various customers.

Companies that buy this research will learn: 

  • The size of the Fixed Wireless Access equipment market (AP and CPE);
  • Market shares of the key players;
  • How government funding programs like BEAD in the US will enlarge the FWA market
  • How "dedicated" FWA equipment layers on top of the mobile network;
  • How millions of 5G millimeter wave CPEs will be sold;
  • How satellite broadband systems will compete with terrestrial Fixed Wireless; and
  • The cost profile of proprietary and 3GPP-based technologies in urban and rural scenarios.

"More than 500 communication service providers are currently investing in Fixed Wireless Access", commented Kyung Mun, Principal Analyst at Mobile Experts. "India is one hot market for the industry to watch right now, as very little fiber or other wired infrastructure is in place, outside of urban areas, so the mobile operators in India will be deploying FWA for more than 60-100 million households in the next few years, and likely more over a long haul to connect more than 300 million households in the country."

The report covers a broad array of FWA radio technologies, including LTE and 5G, 802.11-based proprietary interfaces, as well as other purpose-built protocols from Tarana, Cambium, Intracom, and others.

Subscribers will receive:

  • Full access to the 93-page FWA 2023 report;
  • 45 comprehensive charts and figures to break down the market by region, technology, and other factors;
  • Detailed technical diagrams, cost data, and architectural analysis; and
  • Access to the analysts behind the reports.

Companies covered in this report:

Airspan
Arcadyan
AT&T
BaiCells
BLINQ
Cambium
Cambridge Broadband Network (CBNL)
Casa Systems
Commscope
Ericsson
Fujitsu
GCT Semicondutor
Gemtek
Huawei
Inseego
Intracom
Marvell
Mediatek
Mikrotik
Movandi
Nextlink
Nokia
NXP
ON Semiconductor
Peraso
Pivotal Commware
Qualcomm
RADwin
Redline Communications (Aviat)
Rise Broadband
Samsung
Siklu 
Starry
Tarana Wireless
Telrad
T-Mobile
Tozed Kangwei
Ubiquiti
WeLink
Verizon
Wistron NeWeb
ZTE
ZyXEL

To learn more about this report, click here.

About Mobile Experts Inc.:
Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Recent publications focus on 5G Millimeter Wave, Macro and Massive MIMO Base Stations, RAN Revenue and CAPEX, Semiconductors for BBU/DU/CU, and more.

Contact:

Rachel Winningham
[email protected]
+1 (408) 374-0690
www.mobile-experts.net

SOURCE Mobile Experts Inc

